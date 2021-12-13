Walmart PS5 restock day surprise: New PS5 colors are coming

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

So cosmic: Sony announced Dec. 13 that new controller colors are on the way. Sony

If you're still trying to catch a Sony PlayStation 5 restock, well, to put it mildly, you're not alone. If you're one of the lucky ones -- a savvy PS5 shopper who's struck gold with a restock at a price you can afford -- and you're about to hit that "buy" button, consider: Sony released some news about the PS5 Monday. Big news.

For one, the company announced a slate of new colors for its PS5 DualSense wireless controller. Along with your standard Cosmic Red and Midnight Black options, gamers will get three new hues to choose from: Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. You can start looking for those new colors in January 2022 at participating retailers.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

If that news isn't colorful enough for you, consider: Sony also announced new PS5 console covers to match all of its controller colors, as in, yes, Midnight Black and Cosmic Red, plus Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple. The new covers will be built for ease of use; just pop off the white cover and pop in something more to your liking.

Sony

Midnight Black and Cosmic Red covers are expected to arrive in January 2022, with the other colors expected at some unspecified time in the first half of the year.

Of course, these colorful new PS5 accessories will only be useful to you if you've already got a PlayStation 5. If you still need to find one, we've got all the details below on how to check for a PS5 restock right now, and what to expect.

PS5 at Walmart

Sony via Walmart

Walmart's most recent PS5 drop, which happened earlier today, sold out quickly. But the retailer does often announce availability ahead of time, and we've heard reports that it's easy to get a PS5 during one of the Walmart+ member-only PS5 restock events at Walmart, so long as you're at the Walmart website ready to buy the minute new stock appears. (Walmart is likely your best bet for getting a PS5 at MSRP before Christmas.)

Otherwise, you can try tapping the "check stock now" buttons below to try and catch a surprise restock.

Walmart is only selling the PS5 online.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

PS5 at StockX (in stock now)

Sony via StockX

StockX is a place where you can buy and sell hard-to-find items like limited-edition streetwear, sneakers -- and consoles, such as the PlayStation 5. (StockX verifies the authenticity of every item.)

If you're OK with buying a PS5 from a third-party reseller, StockX is the way to go -- it's where markups on the PS5 are lowest. At the time of publication, the Sony PlayStation 5 Blu-ray Edition could be bought for $694 at StockX. (We've seen people buy the PS5 through third-party sellers on Amazon and Walmart for as much as $1,250.)

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $694

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $689

PS5 at Best Buy

Sony via Best Buy

When Best Buy releases a cache of PS5 consoles, they sell out almost immediately. You can use the button below to check the current stock of PS5s -- you never know when there will be a surprise restock. The store has the Blu-ray console listed for $500 and the PS5 Digital Edition priced at $400. A number of PS5 bundles are available at Best Buy as well (when in stock).

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

PS5 at Amazon

Sony via Amazon

Amazon restocked the PS5 console on Nov. 27 for Amazon Prime members, and it sold out quickly. The best way to catch a PS5 restock on Amazon is to get lucky with the "check stock now" button below.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

PS5 at GameStop

Sony via Gamestop

GameStop has been releasing a limited number of consoles in in-store events, though those consoles are typically part of larger bundles that'll cost as much as $740 to score. (One recent bundle included Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut and Far Cry 6.)

The next Gamestop in-store event is going to be on Dec. 19, per The Shortcut's Matt Swider.

PS5 at Target

Sony via Target

Target PS5 restocks have been few and far between this holiday season, though some believe this means the retailer has been holding back stock to release this week, or sometime before Christmas. You can use the button below to check Target's current stock.

PlayStation Direct

Sony

On PlayStation.com, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from the maker. When a run of consoles becomes available, PlayStation emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The site does not currently offer a timeline for when those links will become available.

