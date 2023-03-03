Walmart flash deal of the day: Save $70 on this Xbox Series S bundle

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart in March 2023 -- including today's flash deal on an Xbox Series X bundle. For a limited time, you can score an Xbox Series S console with 512 GB of storage and an extra controller for $290. That's $70 below the list price and even cheaper than buying the console without the bonus controller right now.

Xbox Series S 512 GB console and controller bundle, $290 (reduced from $360)

You can also save on the all-digital Xbox Series S holiday edition right now at Walmart.

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $240 (reduced from $299)

Best headphone and earbud deals at Walmart

Apple

Walmart is currently offering deep discounts on several popular headphone and earbud options including Apple AirPods.

Save on an Apple Watch Series 8 at Walmart

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $389 (reduced from $399)

Best TV deals at Walmart

Walmart

Looking for the perfect budget TV? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs, Samsung TVs and more. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

Score a PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle at Walmart

Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Best laptop and monitor deals at Walmart

Walmart

Looking to save on a new laptop of computer monitor? Then check out Walmart's major rollbacks on laptops and gaming monitors below.

Related content from CBS Essentials