Walmart flash deal of the day: Save $70 on this Xbox Series S bundle
There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart in March 2023 -- including today's flash deal on an Xbox Series X bundle. For a limited time, you can score an Xbox Series S console with 512 GB of storage and an extra controller for $290. That's $70 below the list price and even cheaper than buying the console without the bonus controller right now.
Xbox Series S 512 GB console and controller bundle, $290 (reduced from $360)
You can also save on the all-digital Xbox Series S holiday edition right now at Walmart.
Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $240 (reduced from $299)
Best headphone and earbud deals at Walmart
Walmart is currently offering deep discounts on several popular headphone and earbud options including Apple AirPods.
- Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $109 (reduced from $150)
- Bose Sport Earbuds true wireless Bluetooth headphones, $129 (reduced from $179)
- Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones, $160 (reduced $190)
Save on an Apple Watch Series 8 at Walmart
The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)
Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $389 (reduced from $399)
Best TV deals at Walmart
Looking for the perfect budget TV? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs, Samsung TVs and more. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.
Here's a list of the best TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.
- 24" Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $88 (reduced from $138)
- 32" Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $98 (reduced from $144)
- 32" TCL Roku 3-Series 720p HDTV, $118 (reduced from $148)
- 32" TCL Roku 3-Series 1080p HDTV, $148 (reduced from $250)
- 43" Hisense Roku 720p HDTV, $178 (reduced from $249)
- 50" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $238 (reduced from $248)
- 55" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $268 (reduced from $278)
- 58" Hisense Roku 4K UHDTV, $268 (reduced from $338)
- 65" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $368 (reduced from $378)
- 75" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,949 (reduced from $2,999)
- 85" Samsung Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, $2,269 (reduced from $4,000)
Score a PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle at Walmart
If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559
Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459
Best laptop and monitor deals at Walmart
Looking to save on a new laptop of computer monitor? Then check out Walmart's major rollbacks on laptops and gaming monitors below.
- 37" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor, $190 (reduced from $299)
- Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $128 (reduced from $375)
