Walmart is practically giving away this 4-piece patio furniture set for $179

It's time to bid farewell to outdated patio furniture and embrace the classic style and high-quality materials of a rattan patio set. We've found a Costway four-piece rattan outdoor set and it's currently on sale at Walmart for just $179. This customer-loved set has a 4.6-star rating and tons of positive reviews praising its sturdiness and appearance.

Does this sound like the patio set of your dreams? Well hurry -- popular colors tend to sell out fast.

This patio furniture set is constructed with weather-resistant, powder-coated steel and fade-resistant wicker. In case of any accidental stains, the cushion covers can be easily removed and washed. The tabletop is crafted from tempered glass, allowing for easy cleaning with a damp cloth.

"We have wanted this type of outdoor patio furniture for a few years," wrote one reviewer about this patio set. "Found this set at Walmart on sale and decided to purchase. This furniture is well worth the money, easy to assemble and very comfortable. Love this very much and now our screen-enclosed patio looks awesome."

Costway 4-piece patio rattan wicker furniture conversation set, $179 (down from $200)

Shop more Walmart patio deals

Looking for more outdoor deals? Walmart has plenty of discounted outdoor furniture pieces and patio sets to shop right now. Tap the button below to see all the deals.

Rattan 8-piece outdoor furniture set: $389



Need more seating for your guests this spring and summer? Walmart has you covered with this eight-piece outdoor furniture set that includes four chairs, two loveseats, two tempered glass coffee tables and washable cushions.

Says one Walmart reviewer about the 4.1-star-rated rattan patio set: "I love the set, I use it almost every morning. The assembly was easy and the seating is comfortable. I bought the double set, one for under my carport, one for the garden.

Save on this bestselling outdoor patio furniture set at Walmart now. It's available in six colors. Prices vary by color.

Rattan 8-piece outdoor furniture set, $389 and up (reduced from $560)

Rattan outdoor patio daybed: $247

Lounge all spring and summer on this rattan outdoor patio daybed (61" x 52" x 27.5"). The washable cushions are available in five colors. Supports up to 800 pounds. Prices vary by color.

"This outdoor daybed is exactly as described and pictured," said a Walmart reviewer. "Looked for a year to find an affordable one. This was it!"

Rattan outdoor patio daybed, $247 (reduced from $335)

Rattan 3-piece outdoor furniture set: $160

Summer is almost here, so why not upgrade your outdoor living space with a new patio set? Walmart has all sorts of patio furniture deals going on this May, including this must-see deal on a three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set. It's available in six cushion colors.

Perfect for small spaces, this patio furniture set includes two single chairs (26.5" x 26.5" x 30") and a glass-top coffee table (19.5" x 19.5" x 19.5").

"Really nice set for the price," a Walmart reviewer says about this 4.2-star patio set.

Rattan 3-piece patio furniture set, $160 and up (reduced from $323)

Three-piece sectional patio furniture set: $340

This modular, rattan patio set looks like it costs more than just $340. It comes with a sectional and a coffee table. Choose from three colors and rearrange the sofa pieces to your liking. Rated 4.5 stars.

"This set is a steal for the price!" one Walmart reviewer says. "Good quality, expensive look, perfect size set. Solid plastic wicker and nice cushions."

Price varies by color.

Orange-Casual patio furniture set, $340 (reduced from $390)

