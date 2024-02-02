Get $15 off your first Uber Eats delivery with this exclusive code

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you haven't tried Uber Eats yet, what are you waiting for? The website and app allow you to get food from local restaurants delivered to your home, even if the restaurant itself doesn't offer delivery. Plus, you can now order groceries, alcohol (must be 21 or older), convenience goods and more on the app.

If you've never used Uber Eats before, we have an exclusive promo code for you. Now through the end of February, use code CBSEats15 to get $15 off your first Uber Eats order when you spend at least $20. You can add a promo code at different points before placing your order online on ubereats.com, including on the checkout page.

Throwing a Super Bowl party? Try out Uber Eats to get appetizers, drinks, pizza and more delivered to your hungry guests, with no stress and no need to get in the car. Some restaurants near you may be offering special promotions (such as percent-off and BOGO deals) on Uber Eats orders, allowing you to stretch your dollar even further.

Note that some restaurants charge a higher price when you order on Uber Eats as compared to ordering your meal in person. Delivery fees vary by restaurant, and a small service fee applies to all orders. You can tip your delivery person in the app, or in person.

Like Uber Eats? Upgrade to Uber One

If you decide you're an Uber Eats fan, consider signing up for Uber One ($10 per month). With it, you get a 10% discount on food deliveries, free delivery on eligible orders and preferred pricing on Uber rides. Uber estimates that Uber One members save $25 per month on average through the program.

