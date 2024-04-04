Get this TikTok-famous mosaic privacy window film for just $8 while its on sale at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Privacy window film is an underrated but incredibly useful home essential. People often buy privacy window film to prevent people, whether that's neighbors or passersby, from being able to see into their windows. You can also use privacy window film to cover up unsightly views, such as the wall of another building, without having to sacrifice sunlight from entering your home.

Privacy window film is very affordable and easy to install and remove. Plus, some come in beautiful designs, like this mosaic pattern which has gone viral on TikTok again (and again) for the colorful display of light it produces in peoples' homes. Right now, the TikTok-famous window privacy film is on sale for up to 28% off on Amazon. Considering the immense popularity of this product, this deal may not last long, so take advantage of the discount before it ends.

Rabbitgoo mosaic window privacy film: Save up to 28%

Amazon

There are a lot of privacy window film design options available on Amazon, but few offer the same colorful outcome as Rabbitgoo's window privacy film. The mosaic-patterned window film is clear, but when the sun shines through, it projects a kaleidoscope of colors in your home.

In addition to creating a rainbow-like display, the window film offers a privacy protection level of 60%. That's adequate coverage for bedroom or living room windows, but the brand does not recommend this for bathroom windows. Rabbitgoo also says that the vinyl window film blocks out 84% of UVA rays and 99% of UVB rays, which in turn may prevent glares and help protect your belongings from sun damage (think: the color of furniture fading from too much direct sunlight exposure).

The window privacy film is pretty easy to install. All you have to do is cut the amount you need for your window, remove the adhesive backing, spray that backing with water, and then install it. The film will cling to the window, so all you have to do is remove the air bubbles as you stick, and voila, you have privacy.

Rabbitgoo window privacy film has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I was hesitant to buy this because I hate putting window film on. But this was so simple! Didn't get stuck all over or have trapped bubbles. And it's so pretty. A perfect amount of privacy but still plenty of light. I will definitely buy more!"

The window film is reusable and will only stick to flat, clean and smooth surfaces that aren't plastic. It comes in several sizes, though the only one on sale is the 17.5 x 78.7 inch size. Make sure to add the available 10% coupon before checkout to get the greatest discount.

Shop more top-rated window privacy films on Amazon: