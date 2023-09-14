NFL Week 2: How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles on TNF

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 10, 2023 in Foxborough, MA. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

If there was any doubt that the 2023 NFL season would be exciting, Week 1 of the new NFL season put that to rest. The New York Jets put all their hopes into 4x NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, only to have Rodgers go down with a torn ACL four snaps into his Jet debut during Monday's game against the Buffalo. The Detroit Lions opened the season with a surprise (shocking, actually) 21-20 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. And the Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals got served a seriously humiliating 24-3 loss to crosstown rival Cleveland Browns.

Week 2 kicks off with an intense Thursday Night Football matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, while the Eagles came away with a win over the New England Patriots.

If there's anything Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season taught us, it's that anything is possible. We've got all the information on the one way you can watch this the Week 2 Thursday Night Football showdown between the Vikings and the Eagles.

How to watch the Vikings vs. the Eagles game

The Thursday Night Football game between Vikings and Eagles will be played September 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET. It will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, but you want to stream the game, Prime is offering a one-week membership for just $1.99.

Already an Amazon Prime member? You can tap the button below to watch the game, or stream it via the Amazon Prime Video app on your phone, tablet or smart TV.

Getty Images

Starting in 2022, Amazon became the exclusive carrier of Thursday Night Football (TNF). This season, Prime ups its coverage with a riveting Thursday Night Football schedule that includes all 14 playoff teams from the 2022-2023 NFL season.

Thursday's pre-game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT). Not only will fans watch two 2022 division champions face off, fans will have a first look at the amazing new tech Amazon added to its Emmy-nominated coverage during the postseason.

Using AI-driven technology, Prime will display defensive alerts that highlight the player most likely to be able to blitz the quarterback. The feature uses real-time data and AI, which tracks players movements before the snap. All the new tech will live inside Prime Vision, Amazon's alternate Thursday Night Football stream with various graphic overlays on the screen that give viewers real-time data and analytics.

In addition to TNF, this season's Black Friday game, which will be played Week 12 on November 24 -- Miami Dolphins vs. the New York Jets -- will air exclusively on Amazon Prime, as well.

Amazon Prime is $1.99 for the first week. After one week, Prime is $14.99 per month ($139 annually) for all Thursday Night Football games, the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game, two-day shipping and Prime deals on Prime Day and Amazon Prime Day deals.

Watch the Vikings vs. Eagles game on your phone with NFL+

If you want to catch this game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season: Week 1



Thursday, Sept. 14

Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)



Sunday, Sept. 17

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions, 1.00 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

LA Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. (ABC*, CBS)

NY Giants vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

NY Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 18

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Storylines we're following in the 2023 NFL season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas

Damar Hamlin's return: When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the team's January 2 Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the world looked on in shock as medics worked on the field to revive him. Hamlin was resuscitated three times on the field before he was able to be transported to a local hospital. Hamlin spent a week in the hospital before his release. In April, the Bills standout known for his offseason charity work, was cleared to play -- an ill-timed hit to the heart blamed for his collapse on the field. Hamlin participated in the Bills offseason OTAs and played in three preseason games, bu didn't suit up for Monday's game against the Jets as Hamlin was signed this season as a backup safety and special teams player.

Can Dak Prescott improve enough this season? Though Cowboys QB Dak Prescott led the league in interceptions in 2022, Dak squashed the Giants in a humbling 40-0 victory. Dallas' defense actually held the Giants at bay, but Dak hopes to deliver on his promise that the Cowboys will show major improvements this season. Dak threw for 143 yards in Week 1, but will likely have to work harder to get past Aaron Rodgers in Week 2.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 19: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers poses with Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a Pittsburgh Steelers 27-15 win during a preseason game at Acrisure Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Is there life after Aaron Rodgers in New York? Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets debut didn't last long before Rodgers was down with a torn ACL. Jets backup QB Zach Wilson took over. Despite a rocky start, Wilson settled in and led the Jets to an OT win. Head coach Robert Saleh assures the team is primed to go all the way with or without Rodgers, but the same team went 7-10 in 2022, which doesn't bode well this season.

Can the Rams run it back? The LA Rams looked great in their Week 1 game against the Seahawks, even without superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who's on the injured list with a nagging hamstring injury. Coach McVay will want Kupp back on the field asap, especially since the Rams face Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Purdy (again) silenced cynics in the Niners 30-7 victory Sunday over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lamar Jackson/OBJ in Baltimore: Sure, the Baltimore Ravens scored an easy 25-9 victory over the Houston Texans Sunday, but the Texans QB C.J. Stroud was making his NFL career debut. Despite the victory, Lamar looked like he hadn't completely wiped away the offseason cobwebs, turning the ball over twice. He did manage two touchdowns in the third quarter, a hopeful sign of things to come for Ravens fans. The only thing that could upstage Lamar's rushing touchdowns and athleticism is Odell Beckham Jr., who made his Ravens debut Sunday much to the delight of fans of the famed wide receiver.

