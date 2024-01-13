CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

How many New Year's resolutions did you make for 2024? Did any of them involve clean eating, weight loss or just overall better health? One surefire way to kickstart healthier eating habits in 2024 is to consider making the exciting switch to meal delivery services.

Meal kits like the ever-popular HelloFresh can enrich your day-to-day life in a number of ways. They're a convenient and budget-friendly way to pepper your weeknights with unique and nutritionally balanced meals.

If you're on the fence about whether or not meal kits are worth it, here are some straightforward reasons that a meal delivery service is definitely worth your time in the year to come.

Three reasons why meal kits are a great idea for 2024

Below, we outline three simple reasons that you should sign up for a healthy meal kit in 2024. From the convenience of pre-portioned meal kits and prepared meals to the benefits of eating fruit- and vegetable-packed meals throughout the week, these are the ways that meal kits can help make 2024 your best year yet.

1. Meet your New Year's health and fitness goals with meal delivery

If one of your goals is to be more active and mindful about what you eat in 2024 (new year, new you, all that good stuff), why not add meal kits into the mix? Consistent weight management is just as important as a good, doctor-approved weight loss plan -- it's all about finding balance.

Getting into a routine with the help of meal delivery services can be the difference between a New Year's resolution that lasts and one that fizzles out in a week or two. Many meal delivery services like Trifecta also offer portion-controlled and macro-balanced meals that can make it easier to hit your daily goals.

Want to take your fitness journey to the next level in 2024? Consider a meal delivery service that pairs you with a certified dietitian. Factor meal kits not only provide fresh and ready prepared meals that are nutrient rich, but also give customers access to one-on-one support from a registered dietitian.

2. Get your evenings back thanks to a meal kit's time-saving convenience

One way that meal kits are an improvement over repeat trips to the grocery store is in the time you're saving by staying home. This may seem minor, but those minutes add up throughout the week -- especially when you factor in all the time you're not spending in the kitchen portioning and prepping ingredients.

If you're tired of destroying your kitchen several nights a week to feed a house full of people, meal kits can provide the convenience you're missing. Let meal kits do most of the work so that you can relax and focus on what's really important: shopping online for deals on cookware and other must-haves for your kitchen!

But seriously, freeing up your evenings here and there can be great for reducing stress in your life. If you want the quickest and easiest experience possible, Daily Harvest is one meal kit delivery service with plenty of frozen meal options that are ready in no time at all. Fill your freezer with soups, pasta, grains, harvest bowls, fruit smoothies, and more for an entire week's worth of easy, hassle-free meals.

Daily Harvest plans include small, medium and large, letting you pick between nine and 24 items per delivery. Save up to $25 by opting for larger plans -- and don't miss out on up to $65 in additional savings by using promo code DH65!

3. Meal kits can help you improve your home-cooking skills

Maybe 2024 is the year you do what you've always talked about and pick up a new hobby. Improving your home cooking skills is a great choice: Eating more home-cooked meals can be good for a balanced diet, but it's also a great skill to have in your back pocket for the next date night, friendly get together, or family event.

Meal kits like Home Chef and Purple Carrot serve up nutritional meals that are also unique and interesting -- keep those recipe cards for later use, and you'll be impressing friends and family with your cooking skills in no time.

When it comes to eye-popping recipes that are as fun to create as they are to eat, we recommend Blue Apron meal kits. Blue Apron offers more than 70 chef-curated meals each week, with plenty of stand-out dishes you'll want to make more than once -- one premium dish in particular, NY strip steaks with herb-mushroom pan sauce, already looks and sounds (and tastes!) like something you'd get at a four-star restaurant.

