The best half-off deals and steals at the big Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale today

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ulta's biannual 21 Days of Beauty sale is back with 50% off flash sales on beloved beauty products. Getty Images

Ulta's biannual 21 Days of Beauty sale is here. Now through April 2, enjoy daily 50% off flash sales on some of your favorite brands like Stila, Tarte, Sunday Riley and more. These deals are available both online and in stores, and there are even some special sale items for Ultamate Rewards members.

Find out what's on sale the next few days at Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty below. And be sure to shop fast, because many of the daily deals sell out before the day ends.

Sunday's half-off deals (March 20)



Josie Maran whipped argan oil face butter

Ulta

One hundred percent pure argan oil is whipped into this lightweight face butter. It also includes watermelon seed oil, shea butter and cucumber extract for soft, glowing skin.

Josie Maran whipped argan oil face butter, $21 (reduced from $42)

Monday's half-off deals (March 21)

Dermaflash mini precision peach-fuzz removal device

Ulta

Peach fuzz stands no chance against this compact version of the Dermaflash Luxe device. It removes hair with a sonic dermaplaning technology.

Dermaflash mini precision peach-fuzz removal device, $35 (reduced from $69)

There are more daily deals at Ulta through April 2

There's so much more to come at Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale. In the coming weeks, you'll find 50% off deals on brands like First Aid Beauty, Murad, The Ordinary, Kopari and more.

Related content from CBS Essentials: