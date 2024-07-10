This $20 water bottle carry bag is the ultimate Stanley cup accessory

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

The Stanley water bottle craze shows no sign of dying down. With every new color drop (how about that peony Stanley cup!), Stanley water bottle enthusiasm grows. Now you can accessorize your Stanley water bottle, making it easier than ever to take your Stanley on the go and keep the hydrating happening all day.

We found this clever neoprene Stanley water bottle holder on Amazon while searching the mega-retailer for early Amazon Prime Day deals. Its adjustable straps, straw cover, carabiner and pockets turn your cool Stanley water bottle into one of the hottest summer accessories of the year. You keep your hands free with this crossbody holder without having to miss a sip of your summer hydration plan.

The best part? It's only $20 on Amazon. Tap the button below to score one now.

Dabria neoprene water bottle carrier bag for Stanley tumbler

Amazon

Whether you're a diehard Stanley collector or you just discovered the famed reusable water bottle, there's no denying that the Stanley water bottle fascination is here to stay. With good reason. A Stanley isn't just a trendy water bottle made famous by Tik Tok moms and tweens. A Stanley is a well-crafted water bottle featuring double-wall stainless steel that keeps your water cool. Stanley's signature straw is expertly constructed to stay locked in place.

Once you own your own Stanley, you want to take it everywhere. Yes, getting enough water intake each day is important -- especially in the summer heat. But let's face it, a Stanley water bottle is trendy, too. Once you own a Stanley, you want to take it everywhere.

Dabria's neoprene cross body Stanley cup holder protects the outside of your Stanley, keeping that precious peony color in tact. It's waterproof, lightweight and features an adjustable shoulder strap meant to be worn over the shoulder, or as a cross body. The icing on the water bottle cake, this Stanley accessory features a straw cover to keep your Stanley's straw clean all day.

You can purchase this Stanley accessory at Amazon for $20. It comes in 30-ounce and 40-ounce sizing.