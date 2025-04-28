IBM announces $150 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, research

Gary Cohn says U.S. will see effect in "transportation of goods" from tariffs in a "few weeks"

IBM on Monday announced that it will invest $150 billion in U.S. manufacturing to "fuel the economy."

The investment will include more than $30 billion that will go toward research and development to allow the computing giant to continue manufacturing its mainframe and quantum computers in the U.S.

"Technology doesn't just build the future — it defines it," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer in a statement Monday. "We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 years ago, and with this investment and manufacturing commitment we are ensuring that IBM remains the epicenter of the world's most advanced computing and AI capabilities."

IBM's mainframes are currently manufactured in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The historic investment comes as President Trump implements a sweeping tariff regime to incentivize companies to expand U.S. manufacturing.

