IBM announces $150 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, research

By
Megan Cerullo
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch
Megan Cerullo
Edited By
Anne Marie D. Lee
Editor, MoneyWatch
Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch.
Anne Marie D. Lee

/ CBS News

IBM on Monday announced that it will invest $150 billion in U.S. manufacturing to "fuel the economy."

The investment will include more than $30 billion that will go toward research and development to allow the computing giant to continue manufacturing its mainframe and quantum computers in the U.S.

"Technology doesn't just build the future — it defines it," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer in a statement Monday. "We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 years ago, and with this investment and manufacturing commitment we are ensuring that IBM remains the epicenter of the world's most advanced computing and AI capabilities."      

IBM's mainframes are currently manufactured in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The historic investment comes as President Trump implements a sweeping tariff regime to incentivize companies to expand U.S. manufacturing.

— This is a breaking story and will be updated.

