Kim Kardashian jewelry heist trial begins in Paris

A trial over the 2016 heist in which armed robbers tied up reality star Kim Kardashian in her bedroom and stole millions of dollars' worth of jewelry has begun in Paris.

Ten people – nine men and a woman – are on trial on charges of robbery and kidnapping of the media personality and the concierge of the residence where she was staying on the night of Oct. 2, 2016. Two of them acknowledged their participation and the others denied it.

Kardashian was in France for Fashion Week when men dressed as police officers allegedly tied her up with zip ties and duct tape, held her at gunpoint and stole $9 million' worth of jewelry, including a $4 million diamond ring given to her by her then-husband Kanye West.

In interviews and on her family's reality TV show, Kardashian described being terrified, thinking she was going to be raped and killed when the criminals broke into her bedroom and pointed a gun at her.

"They dragged me out to the hallway on top of the stairs, that's when I saw the gun like clear as day," she said on her show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "It makes me so upset thinking about it."

Her lawyers said she will testify in person at the trial, with a provisional schedule showing that is expected to happen on May 13. The trial is scheduled to run through May 23.

"Ms. Kardashian is reserving her testimony for the court and jury and does not wish to elaborate further at this time," they said. "She has great respect and admiration for the French justice system and has been treated with great respect by the French authorities. She wishes the trial to proceed in an orderly fashion, in accordance with French law and with respect for all parties to the case."

Twelve people were originally expected in the defendants' box. One of them died and another is seriously ill and can't be tried. According to the investigation, five of the 10 defendants were present at the scene of the robbery.

The French press has dubbed them The Granddad Robbers because the main defendants are older – most in their 60s and 70s – and have been bank robbers with long criminal records.

One of them – 77-year-old Yunice Abbas – has publicly admitted to being a lookout during the robbery. His DNA was found at the scene.

Yunice Abbas, one of the men accused in the 2016 armed robbery of Kim Kardashian, arrives at the palace of justice Monday, April 28, 2025 in Paris. Aurelien Morissard/AP

He said he was unarmed and did not personally threaten Kardashian, but admitted he shared responsibility for the crime.

In 2021, he co-authored a French-language book titled "I Sequestered Kim Kardashian."

Abbas told reporters that he will apologize during the trial and will give details of his role in the heist but won't denounce anyone else.

The alleged ringleader, 68-year-old Aomar Aït Khedache, is one of two suspected robbers who allegedly entered the apartment. Nicknamed "Old Omar," his genetic profile was found on the tape used to gag Kardashian.

Defendant Aomar Aït Khedache, left, one of the men accused in the 2016 armed robbery of Kim Kardashian, arrives at the palace of justice Monday, April 28, 2025 in Paris. Aurelien Morissard/AP

He left the hotel on a bicycle, as did two others, then met his son, who was waiting for him in a parked car at a nearby train station.

The other defendants are suspected of providing information about Kardashian's presence in the apartment. Others are accused of playing a role in the resale of the jewelry in Antwerp, Belgium.

The gangsters stole many pieces of jewelry. Only one piece of jewelry — a diamond cross on platinum that was lost during the suspects' escape — has been recovered.

The suspects accused of robbing Kardashian will stand trial by jury, which in France is reserved for the most serious crimes.