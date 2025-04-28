Watch CBS News

Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" tour kicks off

Beyoncé is kicking off her highly anticipated "Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour" with a performance just outside of Los Angeles on Monday night. Beyoncé connoisseur Kalen Allen joins CBS News to talk about the concerts.
