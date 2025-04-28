Missouri firefighter paramedic fatally stabbed by patient inside ambulance

A Kansas City firefighter paramedic was fatally stabbed by a patient who he was taking via ambulance to a local hospital, officials said.

Graham Hoffman, 29, was taking a patient following a routine medical call from police on Sunday when he was stabbed in the chest, piercing his heart. Despite lifesaving efforts, Hoffman died from his injuries at North Kansas City Hospital.

Shanetta Bossell, 38, of Kansas City, was charged with murder and armed criminal action, prosecutors said.

Graham Hoffman Kanas City Fire Department

According to court documents, emergency crews received reports of a woman, later identified as Bossell, walking on the shoulder of a state highway around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Callers had been concerned for her safety.

After Bossell was located, police officers requested EMT for further treatment and she was taken to Saint Luke's Hospital. On the way – around 1:25 a.m. – Bossell allegedly stabbed Hoffman with a knife.

Bossell was taken into custody and held on a $1 million bond, CBS affiliate KCTV reported. If convicted, she faces up to life in prison.

According to court documents, Bossell was arrested on April 23 on unrelated assault charges after she allegedly bit a Platte City police officer during a separate arrest.

Hoffman had been a member of the Kansas City Fire Department since 2022.

"Graham was a vibrant individual who loved life and loved serving his community," said KCFD Fire Chief Ross Grundyson, according to KCTV. "He was an excellent paramedic. He treated his patients with the highest level of skill and compassion. "

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement that he is "heartbroken" by Hoffman's death.

"Graham was 29 years old, someone who had an exceptional life ahead of him, and he died doing something that was so impactful and important to all of us, serving the community," Lucas told reporters.

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety said in a social media post that Hoffman was "described as compassionate, caring, loving, and a leader on and off the job by his fellow firefighters and academy classmates."