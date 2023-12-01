Today is the last day you can get the Thermapen One meat thermometer for 35% off

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

ThermoWorks

ThermoWorks has extended its 35% off discount on the Thermapen One until December 2, as part of an extended Black Friday sale. This top-of-the-line meat thermometer, which has been lauded by cooking professionals as one of the best meat thermometers on the market, is rarely on sale. Whether you've been on the hunt for a great meat thermometer yourself, or are planning on gifting one to a meat-loving family member or friend, this is a deal you don't want to miss out on.

ThermoWorks

Thermapen One, $71 (save $39)

This meat thermometer is a big deal in the cooking world, with a reputation for lightening-fast, accurate readings. The brand boasts that it produces a reading in a single second, with a margin of error of plus or minus 0.5 degrees. That's pretty impressive, and will give people reassurance that the steaks they splurged on will be cooked to their exact liking.

The Thermapen One also comes with a backlight for easier viewing and has been made with a waterproof case. Plus, it's distinctly button-less. To turn it on, simply pull the probe out of the body of the thermometer and it will activate (and vice versa to turn it off). Should you forget to put the probe back into the main mechanism, the pen will automatically go into sleep mode, conserving battery power.

The Thermapen One is popular not only in the foodie world, but also among reviewers. This product boasts a 4.5-star rating, and of the 1,097 reviews, 93% gave it a five-star rating. One reviewer called it "The 'Cadillac' of meat thermometers!", while another happy customer called it the "Best thermometer hands down. Great for my smoker so I don't have to keep the lid open long." Many reviewers also agreed that the reading is incredibly fast: "I love it. It instantly gets the temp of my meats. I don't have to wait. Awesome tool!!!," one reviewer wrote.

All of the color options benefit from the 35% off discount except for the Alton Brown limited edition design.

Related content at CBS Essentials