The Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone is on sale now at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is on sale now during the Discover Samsung event. Samsung

The Discover Samsung summer sale is going on right now, through June 26. You can score deals on a number of Samsung products, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone line, right now. Here's what you need to know to save big.

Samsung Galaxy S22 256 GB, $800 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 256 GB, $1,000 (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256 GB, $1,200 (reduced from $1,300)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. Right now, you can get a free memory upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Of course, there's a lot more than just the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone on sale at Samsung right now during the summer Discover Samsung sale. You can save big on new tablets, computers, monitors, kitchen appliances, washers and dryers and more. Tap the button below to see all the deals.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone deals

Explore the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at the Discover Samsung sale.

Unsure which model to get? Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22, 22+ and Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung

The 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 features an upgraded triple-rear-camera with improved optical zoom and an enhanced main sensor. It's also better at taking nighttime photos than previous models.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 also features Gorilla Glass Victus Plus construction. It's a more protective design, and it feels more premium as well, spanning the front and the back of the phone. (Previous models have had plastic backs.)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB), $800 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ offers a larger screen size (6.6 inches), in addition to enhanced display with higher brightness. The S22+ features a 50 MP (f/1.8) wide, 12 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide and 10 MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. It charges more efficiently than the standard S22 model.

You can score a free upgrade to 256 GB storage (up from 128 GB) right now as part of its Discover Samsung summer event. Samsung is also offering enhanced trade-in credits.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256 GB), $1,000 (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen compared to the standard Galaxy S22's 6.1-inch screen. It offers a 40 MP front-selfie camera, compared to the standard 10 MP front camera on the other models. The back camera is also enhanced, with better wide-angle and zoom functionality.

Right now, Samsung is offering a free upgrade to 256 GB storage (up from 128 GB) as part of its Discover Samsung summer event. If you want even more storage, Samsung is offering a $100 discount on the 512 GB model.

Enhanced trade-in credits are also available.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB), $1,200 (reduced from $1,300)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB), $1,300 (reduced from $1,400)

