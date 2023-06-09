The best Waterpiks and water flossers in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Waterpik water flossers are popular oral hygiene tools that can help remove build-up deep in your gums, leaving your mouth feeling extra clean. Water flossers are often recommended by dentists as an added step to your at-home dental care routine. They're even a good alternative for people who forget to (or have trouble with) floss. If you're looking to upgrade the way you clean your teeth and gums, keep reading to discover the best Waterpiks and water flossers of 2023.

Top products in this article

Best budget water flosser: Waterpik cordless water flosser, $38 (reduced from $40)

Best water flosser for kids: Waterpik water flosser for kids, $49 (reduced from $60)

Best premium Waterpik-alternative: Oral B water flosser advanced, $99 (reduced from $110)

According to the American Dental Association, water flossers with the ADA Seal of Acceptance effectively remove plaque along the gum line and between teeth, helping to prevent and reduce gingivitis. A water flosser can also help dislodge bits of food caught between teeth, leaving your mouth feeling clean.

Water flossers shoot water onto your teeth to remove plaque. The (painless!) bursts of water get between your teeth, down along your gum line and even around the back of your molars, giving you a thorough, all-around cleaning.

Best Waterpiks and water flossers of 2023

Waterpik is the most popular brand of water flossers on Amazon, but several other popular dental brands also offer ADA-approved options. Keep reading to find the best water flossers from Waterpik, Oral B and more top-rated brands, according to verified reviewers.

Waterpik cordless water flosser

Waterpik Store via Amazon

Waterpik claims its device can remove up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas, and that it is up to 50% more effective than flossing with string. The cordless water flosser features two pressure settings and a liquid chamber that can hold up to five ounces of water for up to 30 seconds of flossing time. The dental device includes two flossing tips and three AA batteries.

Waterpik cordless water flosser, $38 (reduced from $40)

Waterpik Ion professional water flosser

Amazon

The Waterpik Ion is a professional-level water flosser. It has ten pressure settings, timer settings and a large water reservoir. It comes with seven tips for an adjustable cleaning experience.

Waterpik Ion water flosser, $100

Waterpik Aquarius water flosser

Amazon

This Waterpik water flosser has 10 settings and a 22-ounce chamber that can provide 90 seconds of flossing action. An Amazon customer who purchased the Waterpik Aquarius water flosser said the device "cleans great."

"Love, love, love this product," they wrote in their review. "Very easy to use. I have braces and use it to clean food out of braces after every meal. My mouth feels so clean after using. You can control the force of water from mild to very strong stream. Reservoir holds enough water to effectively clean the entire mouth within refilling."

Waterpik Aquarius water flosser, $96 (reduced from $100)

Waterpik water flosser for kids



Waterpik Store via Amazon

The Waterpik water flosser for kids includes an orthodontic tip for braces, a classic jet tip for general cleaning, and 20 customizable, removable cling labels (so your children can decorate their colorful water flosser). It features three pressure settings.

The Waterpik water flosser for kids, a CBS Essentials reader favorite, is 18% off at Amazon now.

Waterpik water flosser for kids, $49 (reduced from $60)

MySmile powerful cordless water flosser

MySmile via Amazon

You can get a solid deal on this 4.5-star-rated cordless water flosser from MySmile at Amazon -- it's currently only $50. The IPX7 waterproof device runs on a built-in rechargeable lithium battery and can last up to 20 days on a full charge. It comes with eight jet tips and can hold about 12 ounces of water.

MySmile powerful cordless water flosser, $50 after coupon (reduced from $110)

Smile Direct Club cordless water flosser

SmileDirectClub via Amazon

This is a budget-friendly portable Waterpik alternative. The Smile Direct Club cordless water flosser offers three cleaning modes and promises to eliminate 99% of plaque. This cordless water flosser has become a travel essential for some Amazon customers.

"The reservoir may not be the largest, but this is the best travel flosser I've found. Strong stream. I take it on international trips and don't worry about carrying the charger (usually) or needing to carry an electrical converter," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the Smile Direct Club cordless water flosser.

Smile Direct Club cordless water flosser, $40

Oral B water flosser advanced

Amazon

The Oral B water flosser advanced is designed to help eliminate plaque and bacteria to improve gum health. This water flosser from the popular dental care brand comes with three nozzles for adjustable flossing styles and pressure levels.

Oral B water flosser advanced, $99 (reduced from $110)

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 professional flossing toothbrush

Waterpik Store via Amazon

Waterpik makes more than just water flossers -- the oral hygiene company also makes flossing toothbrushes that combine brushing and water-flossing action. The dental device has 10 water flosser pressure settings. The package includes one compact brush head, one full-size brush head, two brush head covers and a deluxe toothbrush travel case.

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 professional flossing toothbrush, $180 (reduced from $200)

Related content from CBS Essentials