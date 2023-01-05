The best sunscreen options for winter 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Did you know dermatologists recommend wearing sunscreen every day that you're out in the sun -- even in the winter? Lathering up with a great sunscreen, like the ones featured below, can help protect you and your skin from the elements every season of the year.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, when choosing a sunscreen, you should look for one that's broad spectrum. You want a sunscreen that offers protection against both skin-wrinkling UVA rays and sunburn-causing UVB rays. The sunscreen should be rated SPF 30 or higher, and be water resistant. (SPF, so you know, stands for sun protection factor.)

During the winter, you should focus on sunscreens that protect your face. There are several sunscreen options for those with sensitive or oily skin. However, if you live in a warmer climate or vacation in a sunny spot, lather your body up like you would in the summer.

We've rounded up some of the best sunscreen options in 2022, including those by Supergoop, SunBum and CeraVe. There's a sunscreen option on our list that will work for just about everyone, from outdoor athletes and swimmers, to children and those with sensitive skin. All are smart choices for protecting your skin this fall.

Best sunscreens for the face

Formulated specifically for the face, these sunscreens offer ample protection for everyday wear.

Tula Protect + Glow, SPF 30

Tula

Looking for a non-greasy, sweet-smelling sunscreen? Tula, a skincare brand with a celebrity following that includes Jenna Dewan and Mandy Moore, makes a broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen in gel form. It's perfect for wearing under makeup, or just by itself.

Tula Protect + Glow, SPF 30 (1.7 oz.), $38

Supergoop Play Everyday sunscreen lotion, SPF 50

Supergoop

Formulated for all skin types, Supergoop Play Everyday lotion offers broad-spectrum SPF 50 coverage and water resistance. Supergoop Play Everyday is a ray-absorbing chemical sunscreen, albeit one made without two ingredients usually associated with chemical sunscreens, oxybenzone and octinoxate. The greaseless formula absorbs into and hydrates the skin.

Supergoop Play Everyday sunscreen lotion, SPF 50 (5.5 oz.), $32

Tower 28 Sunny Days tinted sunscreen, SPF 30

Tower 28

Most tinted sunscreens only offer a slight tint to prevent that white residue that physical or mineral formulas traditionally tend to leave behind on your skin. Tower 28 Sunny Days, however, eliminates the need for you to cover up with foundation. The tinted sunscreen comes in 14 shades for a variety of skin tones. Designed for those with sensitive skin, Sunny Days has been endorsed by the National Eczema Association as gentle enough for those with eczema. Currently, spend $60 or more on Tower 28 products and save 28% with the code FF20.

Tower 28 Sunny Days tinted sunscreen, SPF 30 (1.0 oz.), $32

Beautycounter Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer, SPF 20

Beautycounter

While this tinted moisturizer only offers SPF 20 mineral protection, the formula, a perfect intersection between sunscreen and makeup, is so incredibly creamy you will want to keep applying it all day long. As advertised the lotion offers a dewy finish difficult to achieve from most tinted moisturizers or mineral sunscreens, leaving skin glowing and gorgeous.

Beautycounter Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer, SPF 20 (1.35 oz.) $50

Banana Boat Protection + Vitamins, SPF 50

Banana Boat

Hydrate and protect your skin with this brand new, everyday face sunscreen from Banana Boat, infused with Vitamins C and B3. Lightweight and non-greasy, wear the matte, water resistant formula under your makeup for a flawless finish. Offers up to 80 minutes of water resistance.

Banana Boat Protection + Vitamins, SPF 50 (4.5 oz.), $11

TruSkin Mineral Sunscreen with Vitamin C, SPF 30

TruSkin

Clean, natural and plant-based, this sunscreen from Amazon favorite TruSkin features 100% non-nano zinc oxide in a lightweight, non-greasy formula with a sheer finish, no white cast left behind. Vegan friendly and cruelty free.

TruSkin Mineral Sunscreen with Vitamin C, SPF 30 (1.7 oz), $19

Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer/Tinted Daily Defense, SPF 30

Drunk Elephant

If you have sensitive skin or suffer from skin conditions, namely eczema, you may want to look for a physical or mineral sunscreen. This kind of sunscreen sits on the surface of skin, and acts like a shield. Unlike a chemical sunscreen, a physical sunscreen, as previously mentioned, may leave behind a residue.

All of this brings us to this physical, broad-spectrum, SPF 30 sunscreen by the beauty brand Drunk Elephant. This sheer version, formulated for the face, features ingredients like marula oil and fruit enzymes, along with zinc oxide (a hallmark of a physical sunscreen).

Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Daily Defense, SPF 30 (3.0 oz.), $34

Elta MD UV Clear broad spectrum, SPF 46

Elta MD

Elta MD's UV Clear sunscreen is one of the most highly rated mineral-based sunscreens on Amazon -- and the top-selling facial sunscreen overall. The zinc oxide, broad-spectrum sunscreen offers extra gentle protection for sensitive, oily or acne-prone skin.

Elta MD UV Clear broad spectrum, SPF 46 (1.7 oz.), $37

Elta MD UV Clear tinted broad spectrum, SPF 46 (1.7 oz.), $39

CeraVe Tinted Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen, SPF 30

CeraVe

Looking for a great, tinted facial sunscreen on a budget? CeraVe makes a great one with lightweight, greaseless protection. It boasts thousands of 5-star reviews on Amazon. Per CeraVe, its products were developed with the help of dermatologists.

CeraVe Tinted Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen, SPF 30 (1.7 oz.), $14

SkinMedica Total Defense + Repair, SPF 34

SkinMedica

SkinMedica, a skincare company owned by the pharmaceutical company Allergan, created Total Defense + Repair, a broad-spectrum chemical sunscreen that not only protects skin against sun damage, but encourages skin regrowth with the help of additional antioxidant ingredients. Clinical studies conducted by the brand found that regular use reduced the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while improving the appearance of damaged skin.

SkinMedica Total Defense + Repair, SPF 34 (2.3 oz.), $70

Goddess Garden Sport sunscreen stick, SPF 50

Goddess Garden

Formulated for sweat and surf, this mineral sunscreen stick from Goddess Garden offers SPF 50 protection and 80 minutes of water resistance. Unscented and gentle enough for sensitive skin, the zinc-based formula rubs into your skin without leaving any white residue behind. Like all Goddess Garden products, the formula is certified organic, vegan and reef safe.

Goddess Garden sunscreen stick, SPF 50 (0.6 oz.), $10

KINLÒ Golden Rays Sunscreen, SPF 50

Kinlo

This mineral sunscreen from Naomi Naomi Osaka's skincare line offers UVA/UVB defense without the white cast, protecting against sun damage, filtering blue light and neutralizing harmful free radicals. Developed for activity, the formula is sweat-proof and water-resistant. Available in three sheer shades (deep, medium and light), all matte finish. The sunscreen is also vegan, reef-safe, cruelty-free and contains no parabens, gluten or phthalates.

KINLÒ Golden Rays Sunscreen, SPF 50 (2 oz.), $20

Best sunscreens for the body

Douse yourself in these sunscreens, formulated for the body.

SunBum Mineral spray sunscreen, SPF 30

SunBum

If you don't mind the white residue usually associated with a physical sunscreen, then SunBum Mineral should be in your beach bag. A mineral sunscreen that smells like summer, it sprays on with a matte finish, offering SPF 30 protection with the active ingredient zinc oxide.

SunBum Mineral Sunscreen, SPF 30 (6.0 oz.), $17

Vacation Chardonnay Oil, SPF 30

Vacation

Vacation, a sunscreen that smells so good the brand bottled up the fragrance as a perfume, formulated this lightweight grapeseed oil sunscreen to offer protection while nourishing your skin and leaving behind a shimmer and shine.

Vacation Chardonnay Oil, SPF 30 (3.4 oz), $22

Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch, SPF 30

Hawaiian Tropic

Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch is a chemical sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum, SPF 30 protection. It's a budget-friendly option that moisturizes the skin, and delivers a fragrance that transports you to the tropics.

Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch, SPF 30 (8.0 oz.), $9

Blue Lizard sensitive mineral sunscreen, SPF 50+

Blue Lizard

Amazon reviewers love this unscented mineral sunscreen formulated for sensitive skin from Australian brand Blue Lizard. Not only does it offer ample, SPF 50+, sweat- and water-resistant protection for up to 80 minutes, it does so without using ingredients that can be harmful to coral reefs.

Blue Lizard sensitive mineral sunscreen, SPF 50 (5.0 oz.), $15

Bask non-aerosol spray, SPF 30 and 50

Bask

This non-oil, non-aerosol, vegan sunscreen smells like summer in a bottle and offers continuous spray (even upside down!) to effortlessly cover your body with quick drying protection. It comes in SPF 30 and SPF 50 formulas.

Bask non-aerosol spray, SPF 30 (5.5 oz.), $24

Bask non-aerosol spray, SPF 50 (5.5 oz.), $24

Project Reef mineral sunscreen, SPF 30 or 50

Project Reef

Project Reef is another reef-friendly sunscreen brand that's committed to making products as safe for the environment as it is for humans. It makes sunscreens in SPF 30 and SPF 50 varieties. Both are infused with hydrating and soothing botanical ingredients including organic aloe vera, coconut, sea-buckthorn oil, green tea, pomegranate and raspberry extract, along with non-nano zinc oxide.

Project Reef mineral sunscreen, SPF 30 (4.22 oz.), $24

Project Reef mineral sunscreen, SPF 50 (4.22 oz.), $26

Best sunscreen for travel

These sunscreen sets are sized for your carry-on.

Supergoop and Gray Malin Everyday Getaway kit

Supergoop

Get all the protection you need for your next trip with this clever collaboration between fine art beachscape photographer Gray Malin and Supergoop. Style after Malin's famous aerial beach photos, the set includes a tube of Play lip shield, SPF 30, Play antioxidant body mist, SPF 50, (Re)setting refreshing mist, SPF 40, Glow oil, SPF 50, Play Everyday lotion, SPF 50 and Unseen Sunscreen, SPF 40, all carry-on friendly and under the TSA 3.5-ounce limit.

Supergoop! and Gray Malin Everyday Getaway kit, $75

Sun Bum Day Tripper travel set

Sun Bum

Sized for your carry-on, this trio of suncare products includes SPF 30 lotion (3 oz.) and lip balm and also a bottle of Cool Down aloe lotion (3 oz.), packaged in a cute travel bag. Hypoallergenic, paraben free and vegan.

Sun Bum Day Tripper travel set, $23

