The best safes in 2022 for your documents and valuables, plus early Black Friday safe deals
If you're hosting holiday parties, that means house guests. Keep people from going through your private items by securing your valuables and important documents somewhere curious hands can't access them.
Consider buying a safe -- they keep small children, visitors and burglars from having access. Some safes will even protect your items from fires and floods. We've found the best safes in 2022, plus early Black Friday deals on top-rated safes that you can shop right now.
Compact safe that fits almost anywhere: Mycube Mini, $490
86-pound safe for valuables: SentrySafe fire- and water-resistant safe (1.23 cu. ft.), $214
Sentry Safe executive fire security safe, $815 (regularly $934)
Safes come in a range of sizes and a variety of price points. Below, the best safes for your documents and valuables from Walmart, Amazon and more, according to reviewers. Find a safe that fits your budget and needs ahead.
Plus, shop safes on sale ahead of Black Friday.
The best safes in 2022
Shop our selection of the best safes in 2022. Many of these safes feature digital keypads. Some are fire and water-resistant.
Mycube Mini
This small safe has reinforced steel walls and tamper-proof door bolts, plus a self-install bolt kit to secure the safe in place. It has a digital keypad for access and a light inside. These safes come in four colors and require four AA batteries.
SentrySafe fire-resistant and water-resistant safe
This steel safe with a combination lock is both water- and fire-resistant. It protects your valuables in a fire for one hour (up to 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit) and is water-resistant in up to 8 inches of water for up to 24 hours. This 86-pound safe even comes with a dual key that gives you the ability to disable the primary lock, even if other people know the combination.
SentrySafe fire-resistant and water-resistant safe (1.23 cu. ft,), $214
Amazon Basics steel security safe
This affordable, alloy steel safe by AmazonBasics comes in seven sizes. Choose from a fingerprint lock or a keypad lock. It comes with two emergency override keys to protect against forgotten passcodes or dead batteries.
The 4.6-star-rated safe is a No. 1 Amazon bestseller.
Amazon Basics .5 cubic feet steel security safe, $60
Shop the best safes on sale ahead of Black Friday
We've found a selection of top-rated safes on sale ahead of Black Friday.
Sentry Safe executive fire security safe
This large, 217-pound safe has an electronic lock with two override keys and comes with a bolt-down kit. This 4.5-star-rated safe features a carpeted interior (35.72" x 19.4" x 11.7") and two multi-position shelves.
"Fits in my basement, holds everything I need it to store, is sturdy, very heavy and [includes] easy to understand instructions," wrote a Wayfair customer.
Sentry Safe executive fire security safe, $815 (regularly $934)
Amazon Basics book safe
Hide your valuables in plain sight with this small book safe from Amazon. It comes in two colors. Choose from a combination lock and a key lock. Store this safe in between other books on a bookshelf.
"Not the most realistic 'book' but great value and good bang for your buck! Definitely recommend for someone looking for a convenient stash spot/small safe," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the device.
Amazon Basics book safe, $14 (reduced from $16)
Ktaxon password steel plate safe box with dual-lock
This affordable, small safe from Wayfair has two lock options -- a key and a passcode.
"Love the fact it has more than one way to lock it," a reviewer says. "If you forget the code, you have keys."
Ktaxon password steel plate safe box with dual-lock, $39 (regularly $40)
