The best refrigerator to buy in 2023, according to our readers (and it's $1,300 off during the Discover Samsung sale)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Want to save big on a bestselling Samsung refrigerator? Our No. 1 CBS Essentials reader-loved fridge is deeply discounted right now during the Discover Samsung spring sales event.

The Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub has been our bestselling refrigerator since 2022. CBS Essentials readers purchased more of these Samsung fridges than any other refrigerator on our site. Right now, you can get this Samsung home appliance for $1,300 off.

This 4.5-star-rated Samsung refrigerator features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser or the built-in pitcher that automatically refills. There's even an option to infuse a flavor in your water.

Samsung's touch-screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built in. The smart fridge component can connect with and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances.

Shop the Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,199 (reduced from $4,500)

Shop the Discover Samsung spring sale

The Discover Samsung spring sales event is on now.

Samsung is offering a week of deals on customer-loved tech and home appliances, starting now. March 20 through March 26, the retailer is rolling out flash deals of up to 40% off, one-day offers on popular Samsung products, bundle deals, deals on trending Samsung products and tons of slashed prices on to-rated washing machines and electric and gas dryers.

We'll be updating this story with the best Samsung spring cleaning deals you can shop this week, so be sure to check back daily so you can save big on a brand new appliance.

Hurry -- these deals disappear soon.

Shop more of the best refrigerators of 2023

Many of these CBS Essentials reader-loved refrigerators are on sale now.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator

Samsung

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator, $2,699 (regularly $4,199)

LG door-in-door refrigerator

LG via Best Buy

Maximize food-and-beverage space with a door in your refrigerator door. This 4.5-star-rated LG appliance has been described as "beautiful" by a Best Buy reviewer.

"This refrigerator is quiet, makes great ice cubes and craft ice (spheres). The outer door is great for those items we use often, but saves money because we're not opening the entire refrigerator door. The full conversion drawer is an amazing feature," they wrote, shouting out this fridge's middle drawer that can fully convert from chill to freeze with one quick touch.

LG door-in-door refrigerator, $4,000 (regularly $4,400)

Samsung large capacity 3-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This full-depth Samsung refrigerator is rated 4.5 stars. Use this refrigerator's Samsung's Family Hub feature to control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door.

The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered-water-and-ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf.

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,299 (regularly $3,099)

LG smart freestanding side-by-side refrigerator



LG via Appliances Connection

This LG smart freestanding refrigerator has some cool features, including InstaView. Knock twice to illuminate the window panel and see all your favorite food and beverages without ever opening the door. This LG fridge features a craft ice maker that automatically makes batches of different kinds of ice (crushed, cubed, round) and a water dispenser that automatically removes up to 99.99% of bacteria in its nozzle after 24 hours.

The refrigerator features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled remotely using the LG ThinQ app.

LG smart freestanding side-by-side refrigerator, $2,099 (regularly $2,677)

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice



LG via Best Buy

This side-by-side refrigerator includes flat panels, discreet pocket handles, top-to-bottom shelving and sleek touch controls hidden away inside your refrigerator. Its space-saving SpacePlus ice feature maximizes freezer space without sacrificing your access to ice on demand.

This fridge is fingerprint and smudge-resistant.

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice, $1,500 (regularly 1,832)

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator

Samsung

This slim, 11.4-cubic-foot refrigerator is a great option for small spaces such as a kitchenette or a garage. This unique appliance can run at fridge or freezer temperatures to best suit your food storage needs. It features a reversible door. Choose from finishes in white, gray or navy glass.

This 4.7-star-rated refrigerator comes with a 100-day, risk-free trial. Delivery is free when you order directly from Samsung.

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator, $999 (reduced from $1,400)

Related content from CBS Essentials