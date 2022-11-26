Belated Black Friday Amazon deals: Save on Ninja kitchen appliances, Keurig and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday officially may be over, but lucky for us, the deals just keep on coming. That's right, Amazon still has belated Black Friday deals on must-have Ninja kitchen appliances. We've searched Amazon for the best deals you can still shop on Ninja blenders, air fryers and cookware sets.

Here are our top sale-priced Ninja kitchen appliance picks.

Top products in this article:

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set, $310 (reduced from $400)

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8-qt. pressure cooker steam fryer, $220 (reduced from $350)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $120 (regularly $189)

Ninja's cookware and small kitchen appliances are consistently top-rated on Amazon. Right now, you can score some great deals on a wide range of Ninja kitchen products. Consider treating yourself to a multi-purpose air fryer to make holiday dinners a bit easier, or a new blender for making fall and winter soups.

Below are the best belated Black Friday deals on Ninja kitchen appliances, plus other great kitchen deals still available during Black Friday weekend.

Best Black Friday deals you can still get on Ninja cookware and appliances

Start shopping the best deals on Ninja cookware sets, air fryers, and more right now.

Ninja professional blender: $90



This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Get the Ninja professional blender now for $10 off right now.

Ninja professional blender, $90 (reduced from $100)

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer: $128

One of the brand's highest-rated models, this family-friendly, 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer offers a 5-quart pot that holds up to a 4-pound chicken or 2 pounds of french fries.

The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 can pressure cook, air-fry crisp, sear, sauté, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, bake/roast, broil and keep food warm.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer, $128 (reduced from $140)

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set: $310



If you need to update your kitchen cookware, consider this top-rated, 12-piece set from Ninja. It features a mix of frying pans, saucepans, sauté pans, and pots in different sizes. All of the pots and pans included in the Ninja 12-Piece cookware set are non-stick, oven-safe and have a scratch-resistant coating.

This set also makes a great Christmas gift, wedding gift, housewarming gift or starter set for a new apartment.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set, $310 (reduced from $400)

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8 Qt. pressure cooker steam fryer: $220

The Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8 Qt. pressure cooker steam fryer has a large capacity, making it ideal for family meals. This versatile appliance can pressure cook, steam, crisp, air fry, broil, bake, steam and more.

It includes a smart thermometer feature that provides more accurate food temperature readings.

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8-qt. pressure cooker steam fryer, $220 (reduced from $350)

More Black Friday kitchen deals still available

Amazon and Walmart are still slashing prices on a bunch of top-rated kitchen appliances right now. Shop now to save on Keurig, KitchenAid and more.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $50

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $50 (regularly $100)

KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield: $350



The KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart mixer features a 10 speed slide control.

The kitchen device comes with a flat beater, dough hook and wire whip attachments. If "aqua sky" isn't your color, this stand mixer is available in a wide variety of shades.

KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield, $350 (regularly $460)

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (8 quart): $170



The 8-quart version of the Instant Pot Pro is on sale right now on Amazon. A 6-quart model is also on sale on Amazon.

Like the Instant Pot Duo Plus, the Instant Pot Pro can be used for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sous-vide cooking, sautéing, sterilizing, yogurt making, warming and steaming. But the Pro does the Duo Plus one better, and adds a 10th function: cake baking.

There are 28 program settings for essential meals, and five programmable settings for your own favorite Instant Pot recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover (to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop).

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (8 quart), $170 (reduced from $190)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $120

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The 4.8-star-rated device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand -- perfect for making tea and hot chocolate this fall.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $120 (regularly $189)

Vitamix 6500 blender: $399

This Vitamix 6500 blender features three pre-programmed blending modes for smoothies, soup and frozen desserts. The kitchen gadget features a 64-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades. It also offers variable speed control so that you can fine-tune the speed to fit each recipe as well as your own texture preferences.

Vitamix 6500 blender, $399 (reduced from $580)

The Pioneer Woman non-stick cookware set: $49

The Pioneer Woman's Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond's signature Fancy Flourish floral print.

The set includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart Black Friday deal, you'll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12" x 8" ceramic baker with a lid.

"This is an excellent, high quality, cooking and bakeware set," wrote a Walmart customer. "It's also a great looking set. I absolutely love the beautiful baking dish, and measuring cups! It really helps to cheer everything up, and adds some charm to my kitchen. Everything feels very sturdy and durable and well made. The pots and pans feel heavy and not at all flimsy or cheap. They all function great and make cooking a breeze."

The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $49 (reduced from $60)

26-piece Rubbermaid container set: $8

For just $8, you get four 0.5-cup containers, two 1.25-cup containers, two 2-cup containers, two 5-cup containers, one 5.5-cup rectangle container, one 7-cup container and one 8.5-cup rectangle container. All containers come with vented lids.

Rubbermaid EasyFindLids 26-piece plastic food storage container set, $8

