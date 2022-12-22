Watch CBS News
The best last minute toys for Christmas (plus deals)

boy on christmas
Getty Images

When it comes to buying Christmas presents, you're almost out of time. But Walmart and Amazon offer great last-minute toy options for little ones, and they are still available now.

At Walmart, toys can arrive in time for the holidays if you order for delivery by 4 pm on Dec. 24 or choose store pick-up. Toys can also still arrive via Amazon Prime.

So below, the best last-minute toys for Christmas -- plus deals -- from Amazon and Walmart. Pick up these toys for a variety of ages, from Lego, Barbie, Disney and more.

Best Lego deals at Walmart's toy sale

lego-star-wars-millennium-falcon-1280x1280.jpg
Lego via Walmart

Lego building sets make great gifts for children of all ages (and adults too!). Here's a small selection of all the top-rated Lego sets on sale at Walmart right now.

See all Lego deals

Best Barbie deals at Walmart's toy sale

barbie-playset-with-barn-1280x720.jpg
Mattel via Walmart

Barbie dolls and playsets are time-tested holiday favorites. You can save up to 50 percent on Barbie at Walmart now.

See all Barbie deals

Best Disney deals at Walmart's toy sale

disney-lilo-and-stitch-plush-set.jpg
Disney via Walmart

You can really stretch your holiday shopping budget at Walmart -- the retailer has marked down a selection of Disney toys for boys and girls by up to 50 percent. Here are the top Disney toy deals.

See all Disney deals

Best Hot Wheels deals at Walmart's toy sale

hot-wheels-lift-launch-hauler.jpg
Walmart

Walmart is rolling back prices on Mattel Hot Wheels toys as well. You can save on track sets, RC toys and more.

See all Hot Wheels deals

Best Vtech toy deals at Walmart

kidizoom-camera-pink.jpg
Walmart via VTech

Turn playtime into learning time with these top-rated educational toys from Vtech.

See all VTech toy deals

Best Fisher-Price toy deals at Walmart

disney-princess-playset.jpg
Fisher-Price via Walmart

Shopping for young kids? No problem -- there are plenty of Fisher Price deals at Walmart, including savings on an 'Elf' playset and a Disney princess playset

See all Fisher-Price deals

Exploding Kittens Party Pack card game

exploding-kittens-party-pack.jpg
Amazon

The Exploding Kittens card game plays a bit like Russian roulette. Each player draws from a deck of cards, one by one. There are enough "exploding kitten" cards in the mix to end everyone but the winner's game. But there are far more safe cards in the deck -- cards that can be played at the right time to avoid cat-aided doom.

Up to 10 people can play at once. Amazon reviewers rate the game 4.7 stars.

Exploding Kittens Party Pack card game, $25 (reduced from $30)

$25 at Amazon

Squishmallows Platypus

Squishmallows Platypus
Amazon

Add to your little one's Squishmallows stuffed animal collection with this 14-inch rainbow platypus named Brindall.

Squishmallows Platypus, $25

$25 at Amazon

