The best last minute toys for Christmas (plus deals)
When it comes to buying Christmas presents, you're almost out of time. But Walmart and Amazon offer great last-minute toy options for little ones, and they are still available now.
At Walmart, toys can arrive in time for the holidays if you order for delivery by 4 pm on Dec. 24 or choose store pick-up. Toys can also still arrive via Amazon Prime.
So below, the best last-minute toys for Christmas -- plus deals -- from Amazon and Walmart. Pick up these toys for a variety of ages, from Lego, Barbie, Disney and more.
Best Lego deals at Walmart's toy sale
Lego building sets make great gifts for children of all ages (and adults too!). Here's a small selection of all the top-rated Lego sets on sale at Walmart right now.
- Lego Star Wars: Luke Skywalker's X-Wing set, $40 (reduced from $50)
- Lego Classic 90 Years of Play Building set, $40 (reduced from $50)
Best Barbie deals at Walmart's toy sale
Barbie dolls and playsets are time-tested holiday favorites. You can save up to 50 percent on Barbie at Walmart now.
- Barbie doll with 19 accessories, $15 (reduced from $25)
- Barbie Skipper Babysitters Inc. Bounce House playset, $18 (reduced from $27)
- Barbie Dream Camper with 60+ accessories, $64 (reduced from $100)
Best Disney deals at Walmart's toy sale
You can really stretch your holiday shopping budget at Walmart -- the retailer has marked down a selection of Disney toys for boys and girls by up to 50 percent. Here are the top Disney toy deals.
- Disney Princess Royal Shimmer Moana doll, $5 (reduced from $10)
- Disney Stitch 5-piece plush collectors set, $15 (reduced from $25)
- Bluey Extended Heeler Family figure pack (8 pc.), $15 (reduced from $28)
Best Hot Wheels deals at Walmart's toy sale
Walmart is rolling back prices on Mattel Hot Wheels toys as well. You can save on track sets, RC toys and more.
- Hot Wheels Tiger Shark RC monster truck, $36 (reduced from $42)
- Hot Wheels bike and skateboarding helmet, $15 (reduced from $25)
Best Vtech toy deals at Walmart
Turn playtime into learning time with these top-rated educational toys from Vtech.
- VTech Drill and Learn Toolbox, $18 (reduced from $25)
- VTech Stroll and Discover Activity Walmart, $30 (reduced from $35)
- VTech Prance and Rock Learning Unicorn, $31 (reduced from $38)
- VTech Sing It Out Karaoke Microphone, $9 (reduced from $15)
- VTech Smart Chart Medical Kit, $20 (reduced from $24)
Best Fisher-Price toy deals at Walmart
Shopping for young kids? No problem -- there are plenty of Fisher Price deals at Walmart, including savings on an 'Elf' playset and a Disney princess playset.
- Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn chair, $44 (reduced from $49)
- Little People 'Elf' Collector special edition, $13 (reduced from $19)
- Fisher-Price 4-in-1 robot baby, $36 (reduced from $45)
- Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn smartphone, $7 (reduced from $11)
Exploding Kittens Party Pack card game
The Exploding Kittens card game plays a bit like Russian roulette. Each player draws from a deck of cards, one by one. There are enough "exploding kitten" cards in the mix to end everyone but the winner's game. But there are far more safe cards in the deck -- cards that can be played at the right time to avoid cat-aided doom.
Up to 10 people can play at once. Amazon reviewers rate the game 4.7 stars.
Exploding Kittens Party Pack card game, $25 (reduced from $30)
Squishmallows Platypus
Add to your little one's Squishmallows stuffed animal collection with this 14-inch rainbow platypus named Brindall.
