CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

When it comes to buying Christmas presents, you're almost out of time. But Walmart and Amazon offer great last-minute toy options for little ones, and they are still available now.

Top products in this article

Squishmallows Platypus, $25

Exploding Kittens Party Pack card game, $25 (reduced from $30)

Lego Star Wars: Luke Skywalker's X-Wing set, $40 (reduced from $50)

At Walmart, toys can arrive in time for the holidays if you order for delivery by 4 pm on Dec. 24 or choose store pick-up. Toys can also still arrive via Amazon Prime.

So below, the best last-minute toys for Christmas -- plus deals -- from Amazon and Walmart. Pick up these toys for a variety of ages, from Lego, Barbie, Disney and more.

Best Lego deals at Walmart's toy sale

Lego via Walmart

Lego building sets make great gifts for children of all ages (and adults too!). Here's a small selection of all the top-rated Lego sets on sale at Walmart right now.

Best Barbie deals at Walmart's toy sale

Mattel via Walmart

Barbie dolls and playsets are time-tested holiday favorites. You can save up to 50 percent on Barbie at Walmart now.

Best Disney deals at Walmart's toy sale

Disney via Walmart

You can really stretch your holiday shopping budget at Walmart -- the retailer has marked down a selection of Disney toys for boys and girls by up to 50 percent. Here are the top Disney toy deals.

Best Hot Wheels deals at Walmart's toy sale

Walmart

Walmart is rolling back prices on Mattel Hot Wheels toys as well. You can save on track sets, RC toys and more.

Best Vtech toy deals at Walmart

Walmart via VTech

Turn playtime into learning time with these top-rated educational toys from Vtech.

Best Fisher-Price toy deals at Walmart

Fisher-Price via Walmart

Shopping for young kids? No problem -- there are plenty of Fisher Price deals at Walmart, including savings on an 'Elf' playset and a Disney princess playset.

Exploding Kittens Party Pack card game

Amazon

The Exploding Kittens card game plays a bit like Russian roulette. Each player draws from a deck of cards, one by one. There are enough "exploding kitten" cards in the mix to end everyone but the winner's game. But there are far more safe cards in the deck -- cards that can be played at the right time to avoid cat-aided doom.

Up to 10 people can play at once. Amazon reviewers rate the game 4.7 stars.

Exploding Kittens Party Pack card game, $25 (reduced from $30)

Squishmallows Platypus

Amazon

Add to your little one's Squishmallows stuffed animal collection with this 14-inch rainbow platypus named Brindall.

Squishmallows Platypus, $25

Related content from CBS Essentials: