Winter storm alert: What you need to prepare for the coming cold and snow this week

Winter storms are brewing, and not just in the Midwest. Freezing temperatures and heavy snow are expected to hit much of the U.S. this week. Now is the time to stock up on the essentials in case of a power outage or getting snowed in.

So what should you pick up to prepare the icy weather of a winter storm? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a portable charger, snow shovel, battery-powered radio, extra food and more. If you plan on traveling by car, you should also take all of the above essentials with you.

Shop these items ahead and more at Walmart and Amazon while you're still under winter storm watch. They'll make life more comfortable during a power outage or while simply being snowed in during an arctic blast.

Snow Joe Shovelution strain-reducing snow shovel



Walmart

This snow shovel has a spring-assist handle to reduce strain. It claims to send lifting leverage to the lower hand to reduce back strain by up to 30 percent.

Snow Joe Shovelution strain-reducing snow shovel, $26

Jackery portable power station Explorer 500

Amazon

This portable power station is built with a lithium-ion battery pack. It can power a mini cooler, fan, projector, lamp light and TV, all at the same time. It has one AC outlet, three USB-A ports, two DC ports and one car port. It's about the size of a basketball and is easy to carry.

Jackery portable power station Explorer 500, $425 (reduced from $600)

Everlit complete 72 hours emergency survival kit

Amazon

There are plenty of emergency survival kits available on the market, but not all kits are created equal. This 200-piece kit is reviewer-loved on Amazon. The 4.8-star-rated survival kit has been designed by U.S. military veterans and includes first-aid supplies, food, water, survival gear and safety equipment.

Everlit complete 72 hours emergency survival kit, $160

Augason Farms deluxe 30-day emergency food supply

Walmart

Food in a bucket -- not the most appealing, but in an emergency you'll appreciate it. This 30-day, freeze-dried emergency food supply bucket includes cheesy broccoli rice, vegetable chicken-flavored soup, maple brown sugar oatmeal, buttermilk pancakes and more, offering 1,236 calories per day for 30 days. It comes with a 30-day meal planner to help you pace out the food rations. If stored properly, this food has a 30-year shelf life.

Augason Farms deluxe 30-day emergency food supply, $116

Anker portable charger

Amazon

A portable phone charger will keep your phone afloat for at least a little while longer during a power outage. This one works for the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and more. It provides more than five charges for the iPhone XS, almost five full charges for the Samsung Galaxy S10, more than four charges for the iPhone 11 and more than two and a half charges for the iPad Mini 5.

Anker portable charger, $50

Sony portable AM/FM radio

Walmart

Stay up to date on the news with a portable, battery-powered radio. This one from Sony has built-in speakers and a headphone socket.

Sony portable AM/FM radio, $37

Coleman OneSource rechargeable camping lights



Amazon

Don't get left in the dark. These camping lanterns are run by rechargeable batteries and are dimmable. You can carry and hang them via a fabric lanyard. They run for eight hours on high and 90 hours on low, plus they are water resistant.

Coleman OneSource rechargeable camping lights, $55

ThermoPro indoor thermometer



Amazon

The CDC recommends that older adults keep a thermometer inside their home, because "our ability to feel a change in temperature decreases with age. Older adults are more susceptible to health problems caused by cold." Pick up this affordable indoor thermometer from Amazon.

ThermoPro indoor thermometer, $9 (reduced from $12)

