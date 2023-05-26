The best electric lawn mowers in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tomasz Zajda/EyeEm/Getty Images

Gas prices are high. For some, the petrol-powered headache begins and ends with their car's gas tank. But that's not the case for those with garages and sheds stocked with gas-guzzling lawn mowers, chainsaws, leaf blowers and more.

So, what's a budget-strapped handyman and handywoman to do? One option: Buy the best electric lawn mower you can find. (We're here to help with that.)

Top electric lawn mowers in this article:

Greenworks 21" brushless self-propelled lawn mower (40 V), $413 (reduced from $530)

Greenworks 42" CrossoverZ zero-turn, ride-on mower (60 V), $4,000 (reduced from $5,500)

Black + Decker 15" electric lawn mower with bike handle (20 V), corded, $129 (reduced from $265)

Electric lawn mowers can be lighter, quieter and, thanks to the frequently used push-button design, often easier to start than their gas-fueled counterparts. Another really great benefit of going electric: Because these mowers and other electric yard tools don't use gas, you're not inhaling cancer-causing exhaust fumes while using them, and you won't smell like gas after you're done.

And, as more laws are introduced to ban the sale of gas-powered lawn tools, traditional names like Black + Decker make electric mowers alongside eco-focused brands such as Greenworks. Many of these electric lawn mowers include batteries and chargers that are compatible with other power tools, as well.

Below, the best electric lawn mowers and rechargeable power tools in 2023. Buy these top-rated and best-selling electric lawn mowers and outdoor power tools at Amazon, Walmart and other retailers.

Greenworks 21" brushless self-propelled lawn mower (40 V)

Amazon

This electric lawn mower offers up to 70 minutes of run-time. Its 21-inch steel deck allows you to handle large areas of grass. This electric lawn mower is self-propelled, and it adjusts to your walking speed. It has a seven-position height adjustment and promises a quiet operation. Best of all, it's 22% off right now at Amazon.

Greenworks 21" brushless self-propelled lawn mower (40 V), $413 (reduced from $530)

Greenworks 42" CrossoverZ zero-turn, ride-on mower (60 V)

Tractor Supply Co.

If you're serious about going green, swap out your gas-powered, riding mower with a powerful new electric model. The Greenworks 42" CrossoverZ ride-on lawn mower features zero-turn controls, dual LED headlights, a premium padded seat with arm rests, USB charging ports and even a cupholder. It's designed to mow up to 2 acres with slight rolling hills (up to 15 degrees), with a top speed of 8 MPH and a 200-pound hauling capacity.

This cordless electric lawn mower includes six 60 V batteries and three turbo battery chargers that can fast charge all the batteries in 90 minutes.

Greenworks 42" CrossoverZ zero-turn, ride-on mower (60 V), $4,000 (reduced from $5,500)

Don't need the lawn-cutting precision of zero-turn controls? You can save by going with Greenworks' 42" CrossoverT, a ride-on electric lawn mower with steering-wheel controls.

Greenworks 42" cordless battery CrossoverT ride-on mower (60 V), $3,800 (reduced from $4,300)

Greenworks 17" brushless cordless lawn mower (48 V) with drill (24 V)

Greenworks via Amazon

This cordless, battery-powered electric lawn mower with push-button start and six adjustable cutting heights runs on two 24-volt, lithium-ion, rechargeable batteries. Add it up, and that's 48 volts worth of grass-cutting mojo. Either battery can be swapped into the cordless drill that, along with a dual-port charger, helps complete this package from Greenworks.

Greenworks 17" brushless cordless lawn mower (48 V) and drill (24 V), $443

Greenworks 19" brushless lawn mower (40 V)

Greenworks via Amazon

The 4.3-star-rated electric lawn mower offers up to 30 minutes of run time on a fully charged battery. It features seven height adjustments, and its brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation and a longer machine life.

"Definitely recommend and would buy again," an Amazon customer who purchased the gardening device says. "Also, was super easy to assemble out of the box, and easy to adjust as needed for height of the cut and the height of the mower. Like the design of the battery placement - easy in and out, and the contacts are up instead of down where dirt and dust could collect."

Greenworks 19" brushless lawn mower (40 V), $250

But the better deal is to get this mower bundled with a sweeper for 20% off on Amazon right now. That makes the pair cheaper than buying the electric lawn mower alone.

Greenworks 19" brushless lawn mower (40 V) and sweeper, $246 (reduced from $310)

Sun Joe MJ401C 14" cordless lawn mower (28 V)

Sun Works via Walmart

Rated four stars (out of five) by Walmart shoppers, the Sun Joe MJ401C is a relative deal on the electric mower scene.

The cordless, key-ignited, Sun Joe model runs on a single, rechargeable, 28-volt, lithium-ion battery. The manufacturer says the electric lawn mower is best suited for small to medium lawns; at the same time, it says it can mow 10,000 square feet of grass on a single battery charge.

Sun Joe MJ401C 28 V, 14" Cordless Lawn Mower, $149 (reduced from $188)

Black + Decker 15" electric corded mower with bike handle (20 V)



Black + Decker via Amazon

On Amazon, five-star reviews from verified buyers rave about how this Black + Decker electric lawn mower is lightweight and easy to use.

Unlike the other electric mowers featured here, this one isn't cordless. Once plugged in (with the help of a polarized extension cord that you provide), the electric lawn mower starts with the push of a button.

The electric lawn mower can be set to trim grass to three different lengths, and comes complete with one collection bag.

Black + Decker 15" electric lawn mower with bike handle (20 V), corded, $129 (reduced from $265)

More top rated electric yard tools

Once you've made the switch to an electric mower, consider adding more electric yard tools to your arsenal. Here are some top-rated models to consider.

Greenworks cordless blower (40 V)

Greenworks via Amazon

This lightweight blower can deliver wind speeds up to 150 mph. It offers six different blowing speeds.

"This worked much better than expected," an Amazon customer who purchased the cordless device says. "I like the adjustable speed and freedom of a cordless design. I was able to blow off the front driveway, front sidewalks, 2 side door porches, the back sidewalks, and the back patio in 10 minutes... Used to take an hour because of the extension cords with my old blower. I have more control with the GreenWorks blower over where the debris is blown (for) easier clean up."

Greenworks cordless blower (40 V), $39 (reduced from $60)

Black + Decker Max 10" cordless chainsaw (20 V)

Black + Decker via Amazon

Check out this cordless, electric chainsaw from Black + Decker. It includes a 20-volt battery and charger. When fully charged, the power tool – and its 10-inch blade – can deliver up to five hours of cutting action.

Black + Decker Max 10" cordless chainsaw (20 V), $129

Sun Joe SPX3000 electric pressure washer

Sun Joe via Amazon

Clean your patio or car with this electric-powered pressure washer from Sun Joe that delivers up to 2,030 pounds per square inch (or, PSI) of water pressure. It comes with a 34-inch extension spray wand (for hard-to-reach, hard-to-clean areas), and a 20-foot hose. And, while, nope, it isn't cordless, a 35-foot power cord is included. You can currently get a deal on the Sun Joe SPX3000, where the pressure washer is marked down.

Sun Joe SPX3000 electric pressure washer, 1.76 GPM max, $169

DeWalt Max blower kit (20 V)

DeWalt via Amazon

If you think electric outdoor power tools are wimpy, then this three-speed DeWalt blower is here to convince you otherwise. It delivers up to 135 mph of air speed, and, though lightweight, is billed as being worthy of use on job sites. The kit comes complete with a 20-volt, lithium-ion battery and charger.

"This thing is amazing," one five-star review from a verified customer on Amazon says. "I laughed when I pulled it out of the box because it is tiny and thought it would only be good for the garage and front porch. But I use it every day to blow pine needles off a [75-foot] long driveway!"

DeWalt MAX blower kit (20 V), $227 (reduced from $289)

Related content from CBS Essentials: