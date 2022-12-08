The best deals on washers and dryers before Christmas: Save $1,000 on a Samsung Bespoke laundry duo

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You're running out of time to upgrade your laundry room before Christmas. Luckily, there are a bunch of holiday washer and dryer deals you can shop right now, including deals from Samsung's massive winter savings event, the Discover Samsung winter sale.

During the deals event, you can save big on Samsung washer and dryers, Samsung refrigerators, Samsung ranges, Samsung microwaves and more Samsung appliances.

Check out these top-rated, on-sale washer and dryer duos from Samsung, LG, Maytag and more.

Best laundry deals before Christmas

These home appliances have the best new washer and dryer features including AI technology to sense your laundry's cleaning needs, noise-reduction technology, integrated Wi-Fi to control your appliance by smartphone, tablet and voice assistant, shorter wash and dry times, higher energy efficiency ratings and more cycle options than you've seen before.

Whether you're buying your first-ever washer and dryer or upgrading to a brand new laundry set, we've found washer dryer deals you should know about. All of these laundry duos are rated at least 4 stars, with tons of positive customer reviews.

Samsung Bespoke laundry set is $1,000 off

Samsung

The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions. (Expect to pay $90 extra for a gas-powered dryer.)

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,958 (reduced from $2,958)

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set

Samsung

The laundry duo features a range of smart abilities that older washers and dryers just don't have. We're talking AI technology (appliances use it to recommend cleaning cycles) and Wi-Fi connectivity (which you tap into to run the show). When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

The washer from this bestselling Samsung set comes with tech that senses soil levels to improve cleaning and antimicrobial technology to keep the washer drum smelling fresh.

The matching dryer, meanwhile, can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes. According to Samsung, the dryer can eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $2,878 (reduced from $3,198)

The washer and dryer can be purchased separately. They are both on sale right now.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set

Samsung

If you're not satisfied with the quality of your old washer and dryer and the amount of time it takes to get your clothes clean and dry, it might be time to upgrade to a new pair. Samsung has this washer/dryer set with a brushed black finish on sale now. The washer and dryer have smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set, $2,608 (reduced from $2,898)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $1,304 (regularly $1,449)

Smart dial electric dryer with super speed dry, $1,304 (regularly $1,449)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam sanitize electric dryer set

Samsung

Looking for a top-loading washer? You can save $200 when you buy this super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set direct from Samsung. Both appliances feature-integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

"What can I say about this washer and dryer set besides its the best that we've ever owned?" reviewed an enthusiastic customer who purchased the Samsung home appliance duo. "The washer and dryer have sleek, stylish designs and buttons and dial that are easy to use."

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set, $1,798 (regularly $1,998)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately. The washer and dryer are both on sale.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $1,079 (regularly $1,199)

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $899 (regularly $999)

Samsung smart dial front-load super speed washer and electric dryer set

Samsung

Save $230 when you buy this smart washer and dryer set from Samsung. Great choices for busy families, both machines include AI-powered Smart Dial to learn your favorite washing cycles and recommend specific ones. Samsung's super speed wash and super speed dry features can finish a full load of laundry in 30 minutes.

The home appliance duo is highly rated by Samsung customers.

"I have had the pleasure of using both products the washer and dryer," wrote a Samsung customer who reviewed the set. "I love front-load washing machines because it seems like they clean better, so this one with all of its tech features make(s) for a very good washing machine. They did a great job on the appearance as it's very modern looking and very sleek."

Samsung smart dial front-load super speed washer and electric dryer set, $2,068 (regularly $2,298)

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology



Samsung

Good news if you work from home: This Samsung washer uses vibration reduction technology for a quieter wash. That means no more laundry sounds drowning out your Zoom calls. Customers love that this self-cleaning washer includes 10 preset washing cycles and six additional washing cycles.

"This washing machine has a wide variety of settings for washing, which is great for a large family and lots of laundry to do," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the washer. "The bedding and waterproof items setting are awesome! Without the center cylinder, things like this can tangle, but not so with this setting."

The washer is currently on sale at Samsung and Best Buy.

Best Buy is currently offering a better deal on the washer.

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $650 (regularly $1,049)

Samsung also offers a matching dryer to complete your washer and dryer set. The dryer is on sale at Samsung and Best Buy.

Best Buy is currently offering a better deal on the dryer.

Samsung electric dryer with sensor dry, $700 (regularly $1,049)

LG single unit front load LG wash tower

LG

This space-saving smart LG wash tower features built-in sensors that use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size. The machine customizes wash motions and the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

"Our laundry room is very small and space is limited," wrote an LG customer who purchased the wash tower. "I love that both doors swing left. Unit is quiet, which is nice since our utility room is near our main living area."

LG single unit front load LG wash tower, $1,799 (regularly $2,599)

LG single unit front load LG wash tower

LG

The wash tower features a variety of wash cycles, including an allergy-friendly cycle that LG says can remove up to 95% of common allergens such as dust, pet dander and pollen.

"Both the washer and dryer accommodate large loads with no noise or vibration," wrote an LG customer who purchased the appliance. "The electronic controls were a little intimidating at first, but after just a few uses we found them to be pretty intuitive. This is an attractive and well-optioned unit."

LG single unit front load LG wash tower, $1,899 (regularly $2,799)

GE Profile smart washer and dryer set

GE via Best Buy

The 4.5-star-rated smart laundry duo can be controlled via smartphone, tablet or voice assistant. These GE appliances are equipped with a bunch of smart features, including extra cycles for active wear and casuals, customized stain removal technology and sensor dry to prevent over-drying laundry.

GE Profile smart washer and dryer set, $1,360 (regularly $1,800)

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer

Maytag via Best Buy

This smart appliance can be controlled via the Maytag app. Download the app to your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine, and get end-of-cycle notifications. The home appliance features a built-in water faucet and a deep-fill option, so you can soak dirty clothes before you wash them, or use the extra water to tackle tough stains.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a verified customer on the Best Buy site.

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $900 (regularly $1,035)

Best Buy carries a matching smart Maytag dryer that can also be controlled with the Maytag app.

Maytag smart electric dryer, $900 (regularly $1,035)

Shop the Discover Samsung winter sale

The Discover Samsung winter sales event runs now through Dec. 15. Not only will you save on home appliances, the seasonal sale is your best opportunity to snag top-rated Samsung 4K TVs and 8K TVs, gaming monitors and even newly released smartphones at deeply discounted prices. Plus, if you order by Dec. 16, Samsung states that your order will be delivered in time for Christmas.

New deals are being announced at Samsung throughout the week, so check back here often. We've found the best deals on the trendiest Samsung home appliances that you can get right now at the Discover Samsung event.

There are four-hour flash deals to shop this week, too.

Today: Save 40% on the Samsung smart slide-in gas range

Samsung

Today only, take 40% off on a Samsung smart slide-in gas range. This fingerprint-resistant appliance features a five-burner cooktop with dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans. The oven portion is also self-cleaning to take the hassle out of removing grease and food residue.

Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung smart slide-in gas range, $779 (reduced from $1,300)

Save $2,100 on a Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator



Samsung

You can save $2,100 on a Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator right now.

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator, $2,099 (regularly $4,199)

When you mix-and-match appliances with a Samsung Bespoke refrigerator, you'll get an extra 15% off.

This over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking is $190 off

Samsung

Get a 4.1-star-rated microwave with sensor cooking for $190 off.

This large-capacity microwave is fingerprint-resistant and automatically adjusts cooking time for the best results.

Over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking, $269 (regularly $459)

Saturday deal: Save $1,700 on the Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Beverage Center

Samsung

Each day through Dec. 15, Samsung will be offering a special daily deal. On Saturday, you can save $1,700 on a top-rated Samsung fridge.

This Samsung refrigerator features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser, or you can use the built-in pitcher that automatically refills. There's even an option to infuse a flavor.

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Beverage Center (counter-depth), $2,499 (regularly $3,899)

Samsung will also be offering the full-depth version of this refrigerator for the same price.

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Beverage Center (full-depth), $2,499 (regularly $3,899)

Discover Samsung: Best deals of the day

Each day through Dec. 15, Samsung will be offering a special daily deal. Here are the deals that you'll be able to take advantage of each day during the Discover Samsung winter sales event.

Thursday: Free memory upgrade with $150 Samsung Credit and enhanced trade-in credits on the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

If you order the phone now you can get a free memory upgrade to 512GB, a $150 Samsung credit and up to $900 in enhanced trade-in credits.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB) with $150 Samsung Credit, $1,500 (reduced from $1920)

Friday: Get a free memory upgrade and up to $600 trade-in credit on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Amazon

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range of angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

If you order the smartphone now you can get a free memory upgrade to 512GB, a $50 Samsung credit and up to $600 in enhanced trade-in credits. With trade-in, you can score the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as low as $299.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (unlocked, 512 GB with $50 Samsung certificate, $299 and up (reduced from $1,060)

Friday: $600 off the 49" Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor

Samsung

If you're looking for a truly immersive gaming experience, check out this super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey G9 features an HD QLED display, 2-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. This is a great opportunity to get a huge screen and great specs for a major discount.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 4K gaming monitor, $900 (reduced from $1,500)

Saturday: Save $330 on the 32" Samsung 4k M8 smart computer monitor

Amazon

This Samsung smart monitor is designed for streaming on popular streaming services and sites like Netflix, Amazon Prime video, YouTube and more. It provides an interface similar to many Smart TVs with a central hub where users can access all of the popular streaming services along with content recommendations. It offers a 4K display for an ideal viewing experience. The monitor also comes with a wireless remote. Note that this deal applies to the daylight blue model.

32" Samsung 4k M8 smart computer monitor with SlimFit camera, $400 (reduced from $730)

Sunday: Save $800 on the 49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor

Samsung

If the regular G9 monitor wasn't enough for you, take a look at this premium super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features a 4K mini-LED display, a one-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. This is a rare opportunity to get Samsung's top-of-the-line gaming monitor for 35 percent off.

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor, $1,500 (reduced from $2,300)

Monday: Get the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD (1 TB) for 25% off

Samsung

The Samsung T7 Shield is an ultra-fast SSD with a read speed of 1,000 MB per second and a write speed of 1,050 MB per second. The drive offers dust and water resistance, plus Samsung states that the device can endure a drop of 9.8 feet.

Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD (1 TB), $90 (reduced from $130)

More deals to shop at the Discover Samsung event

Check out more deals on top-rated Samsung products during the Discover Samsung sales event. These week-long deals can be shopped all throughout the sales event.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Get a free memory upgrade and up to $400 trade-in credits

Samsung

The 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 features an upgraded triple-rear-camera with improved optical zoom and an enhanced main sensor. It's also better at taking nighttime photos than previous models.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 also features Gorilla Glass Victus Plus construction. It's a more protective design, and it feels more premium, spanning the front and the back of the phone. (Previous models have had plastic backs.)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB), $800 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+: Get a free memory upgrade and up to $500 trade-in credits

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ offers a larger screen size (6.6 inches), in addition to enhanced display with higher brightness. The S22+ features a 50 MP (f/1.8) wide, 12 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide and 10 MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. It charges more efficiently than the standard S22 model.

You can score a free upgrade to 256 GB storage (up from 128 GB) right now as part of the Discover Samsung sales event. Samsung is also offering up to $500 in enhanced trade-in credits.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256 GB), $1,000 (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Get a free memory upgrade and up to $600 trade-in credits

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared to the standard Galaxy S22's 6.1-inch screen. It offers a 40 MP front-selfie camera, compared to the standard 10 MP front camera on the other models. The back camera is also enhanced, with better wide-angle and zoom functionality.

Right now, Samsung is offering a free upgrade to 256 GB storage (up from 128 GB) as part of its Discover Samsung event. You may also qualify for up to $600 in enhanced trade-in credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB), $1,200 (reduced from $1,300)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB), $1,250 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $50 off

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a bigger and stronger smartwatch option. The watch face and battery are larger in the Pro model. The Pro model features a titanium case and sapphire glass. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also boasts improved navigation with track-back mode to help you navigate your way to back your starting point.

The Watch 5 Pro is available in two colors, but only the Gray Titanium is on sale. It comes in one size, 45mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, $400 (reduced from $450)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: Save $40

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are an excellent gift for fitness enthusiasts or music lovers. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $100 (reduced from $150)

