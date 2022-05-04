CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's almost Mother's Day and you're almost out of time to buy a gift. Luckily, Amazon has deals on Apple AirPods. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get Apple AirPods with free two-day shipping, and in some locations, free one-day shipping. We found the best Apple Airpods deals on Amazon right now.

Best 2nd Generation Apple AirPods deal at Amazon: Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $100 (reduced from $159)

Best 3rd Generation Apple AirPods deal at Amazon: Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (reduced from $249)

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 8. Do you have your Mother's Day gift for Mom yet? Whether you're buying for your mother, grandmother, aunt, sister or a maternal figure in your life, Apple AirPods make a great tech gift.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can ship your gift for free to any address you like.

Best Apple AirPods deals on Amazon now

Keep reading to shop the best Apple AirPods deals on Amazon ahead of Mother's Day.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $100

Apple

Mom will love these Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Amazon right now for $100. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time with the wireless charging case, a fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection so full immersion when consuming movies and music.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $100 (reduced from $159)

Apple AirPods Pro: $175

Apple

Upgrade Mom's old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. These AirPods have made headlines by fitting in active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more compact, better fitting design. It's also lauded for its great sound quality. But all that comes at a steep price -- specifically $250, which is why this deal on Amazon is a big one.

Now at $175, the Apple AirPods Pro are at a major discount on Amazon, making them an even better deal than that of the Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for those with some flexibility in their budget.

Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (reduced from $249)

More earbud and headphone deals ahead of Mother's Day

We found even more earbud and headphone deals ahead of Mother's Day. Shop these deals from Samsung, Beats by Dre, Bose and more right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $110

Samsung

Samsung's highly-coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2 are having a sale moment as well, just in time for Mother's Day. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for moms with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live: $100

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive concert-like experience. If you mom loves live shows, she may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $100 (reduced from $170)

Beats Solo3: $130

Beats

If mom is partial to rock, folk or country, the bright-sounding, on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $130 (reduced from $200)

Beats Studio3: $200

Beats

Beats Studio3 headphones are currently $150 off, making them one of the best headphone deals if you're looking for a high quality option for mom this Mother's Day. On top of its adaptive noise cancelation, it also features real-time audio calibration, fast charging and easy iOS and Android connectivity. This pair of headphones also support spatial audio and offer great comfort, with many reviewers saying they stay comfortable even when they've been worn for hours.

While its original price puts it out of many people's reach, it's now deeply discounted at Amazon.

Beats Studio3, $200 (reduced from $350)

Powerbeats Pro: $200

Beats

If mom likes to stay active, the Powerbeats Pro may be a better fit -- quite literally. These wireless earbuds are designed with comfortable ear hooks for a secure fit, making them ideal for more rigorous activities such as running. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even if mom sweats on them. Plus, they come in several different colors including Cloud Pink and Glacier Blue.

These workout-ideal headphones from Beats are on sale at Amazon.

Powerbeats Pro, up to $200 (reduced from $250)

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset: $268

Bose via Amazon

This Bose headset is a great choice for moms who love to gamer. The headset includes a removable gaming module with a noise-rejecting boom mic so other players will be able to hear you loud and clear. This headset can also be worn wirelessly and features a built-in mic system that can make clear phone calls, even in noisy environments.

It's $60 off right now on Amazon.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset, $268 (regularly $330)

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling truly wireless earbuds

Sony Store via Amazon

These Sony earbuds feature and HD noise canceling processor and 24bit audio signal processing for the best sound quality whether mom is listening to music, streaming a show or talking on the phone. The earbuds offer a 24 hour battery life but if mom missed a full charge and she's on the go, these Sony buds only take 10 minutes to charge for up to 90 minutes of play time.

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling truly wireless earbuds, $128 (regularly $200)

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones: $148

Sony Store via Amazon

These headphones use Sony's dual noise sensor technology to detect what kind of noise environment mom is in to provide the best noise cancelation. They have a 35-hour battery life and are smartphone compatible for hands-free calls and voice assistant commands.

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones, $148 (regularly $180)

Bose QuietComfort 45: $329

The new Bose QuietComfort 45 come with a nice feature set. That includes a 24-hour battery life, fast charging, two different noise-canceling modes and a USB-C port for charging. Mom can personalize her listening experience with the Bose app.

Bose QuietComfort 45, $329

Bose Sport earbuds: $179

Bose

If you're looking for a pair of weather and sweat resistant earbuds for mom, the Bose Sport Earbuds boast an IPX4 rating, which means it has protection from water splashes. To make them easier to control during workouts, they also feature a capacitive touch interface. Finally, these earbuds offer up to 15 hours of battery life with the included charging case.

Bose Sport Earbuds, $179

