New Stanley cup colors are out now: Get yours at Target before they sell out

Target has released eight limited-edition Stanley cups in new spring colorways. Learn how you can score all these exclusive Stanley cup colors at Target right now. But make it fast -- Stanley cups are known to sell out.
Target's limited-edition Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler colors, $40
Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler, $40
The Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumblers are popular for their stainless-steel construction that keeps drinks ice cold and their handle that makes them easy to carry around. Want the new, exclusive Stanley colors? You'll only be able to shop the limited-edition Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumblers at Target. These coveted cups are available in tie-dye prints and new pastels that you won't want to miss. But hurry! We have a feeling these Target-exclusive Stanleys are going to fly off the shelves.
Add the limited-edition Target colorways to your Stanley cup collection, plus shop the classic Quencher H2.0 FlowState colors ahead.
Target's limited-edition Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler colors
The new Target Stanley cup colorways are citron tie-dye, peach tie-dye, wisteria tie-dye, ocean tie-dye, citron color blocked, peach color blocked, wisteria color blocked and brilliant white. They are only sold at Target.
Target's limited-edition Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler colors, $40
Shop more Stanley cups
Missed out on the Target Stanley cups? That's okay! You can still get your hands on a Stanley tumbler (in the typical colorways) from these retailers.
Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler
People swear by the $40 Stanley cups because they keep water ice cold for 11 hours, have a convenient handle, fit in car cup holders in spite of their large size and have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun.
They come in a rainbow of appealing pastel hues and have garnered quite a buzz among influencers. The Stanley website only sells the Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler these days because it's the new and improved version of the Adventure Quencher travel tumbler.
Click these links to see what The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler colors are in stock on the Stanley website.
Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler, $40
Stanley Adventure Quencher travel tumbler
Stanley's Amazon page currently only has the older model, the Adventure Quencher travel tumbler, in stock.
Some colors are still available, but note that several have elevated prices due to demand. You can find the Adventure Quencher travel tumbler at Dick's Sporting Goods as well. All colors are $40 there.
Stanley Adventure Quencher travel tumbler, $40 and up
