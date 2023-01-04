Southwest is giving stranded passengers free bonus flights. Here's how to claim yours

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Southwest is offering 25,000 frequent-flier points to travelers who were affected by the airline's mass flight cancelations over the 2022 holiday weekend. That's enough bonus points for a free flight to many U.S. destinations. If you were a stranded Southwest passenger over Christmas and New Year's Eve, you may qualify for these free frequent-flier points.

Were you on a canceled flight? Keep reading to see how you can claim your Southwest points and book a free bonus flight now.

What happened to Southwest?

A historic nationwide storm and issues with the company's scheduling software caused Southwest to delay and cancel thousands of its flights during the holidays, stranding thousands of Southwest passengers.

On Jan. 3, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan sent an email to affected Southwest customers, announcing that the company will provide 25,000 points to each paid and ticketed flier whose flights were canceled or delayed for more than three hours between Dec. 24, 2022 and Jan. 2, 2023.

In the email, Jordan detailed that the 25,000 points have a redemption value of more than $300, do not expire, have no blackout dates and can be used on any available seat. These points can be also be used on Southwest products, such as gift cards and merchandise. The email included redemption codes for all eligible fliers.

How to book a Southwest flight with points

Flying Southwest after a delayed flight or canceled flight?

Southwest flights can be purchased on the Southwest Airlines website. If you are booking a flight with points, be sure to select the "points" option when you enter your flight destination and dates.

Book a Southwest flight with points

What can 25,000 Southwest points get me?

Use airline points to visit new destinations. If you received a 25,000-point compensation, you can book a ticket and travel to many popular U.S. locales.

As of the publishing date, you can book a January flight from Los Angeles (Burbank) to Chicago (Midway) for 4,000 to 10,000 points. A flight this month from New York (LaGuardia) to Panama City Beach, Florida (ECP) is anywhere from 9,000 to 20,000 points.

Want to get away? A January Southwest flight from Denver (DEN) to Las Vegas (LAS) runs anywhere from 5,000 to 19,000 points.

Use your rewards as airfare now.

Book a Southwest flight with points

Going somewhere? Shop the best 2023 luggage deals

We've found the best deals on top-rated luggage that you can buy right now.

iFLY carry-on hardside luggage: $89



iFLY

Attention Walmart shoppers! Get this durable carry-on from iFLY, available in six great colors, for less than $90. The lightweight suitcase comes equipped with 360-degree wheels and a telescopic handle.

iFLY carry-on hardside luggage, $89

Squishmallows travel set: $27



Walmart

Perfect for the Squishmallows loving kid, this set of a Squishmallows plush backpack and carry-on luggage comes in four different character styles.

Squishmallows backpack and suitcase travel set, $27 (reduced from $38)

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage: $126

Samsonite

The polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite, offers high quality at a reasonable price point. Features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks and multidirectional spinner wheels, as well as an interior mesh divider and cross straps.

On Amazon, the Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag and in medium and larger sizes. It can be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select. Many colors are on sale, but the best deal is for a single, 20-inch carry-on bag in silver.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 20" carry-on, $126 (reduced from $160)

Samsonite Freeform hardside: $204

Samsonite

Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large, durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy and sports multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It also features four multidirectional, double-spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock. Prices vary by color.

Samsonite Freeform hardside 28-inch checked (white), $204 (reduced from $270)

Samsonite Centric: $210



Samsonite

This Samsonite Centric hardside expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips. It is made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate for durability and the suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

Samsonite Centric (blue slate), $210 (reduced from $270)

Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner luggage set: $112



Rockland

Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon. Made out of ABS, a lightweight, durable plastic, the set includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional, double-spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. The luggage set is on sale now at Amazon.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside expandable spinner luggage set, $112 (reduced from $340)

Delsey Paris Chatelet: $259

Delsey

Find a great deal on the Delsey Paris Chatelet, which has faux-leather accents and rounded edges. It's constructed of polycarbonate, and the durable, but lightweight, suitcase boasts tons of great features. We're talking multidirectional, double-spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed, TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets.

Delsey Paris Chatelet 19" carry-on (chocolate brown), $259 (reduced from $321)

Coolife 3-piece luggage set: $160



Coolife

Score big savings on this three-piece luggage set from Coolife, which includes a 20-inch carry-on and 24- and 28-inch checked bags. The suitcases nest inside one another to save space and each comes equipped with multidirectional spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks and an aluminum telescoping handle. They're available in several color options at Amazon.

Coolife 3-piece set, $160 after coupon (reduced from $300)

Calpak Ambeur luggage set (3 pc.): $495



Calpak

Much of Calpak's luggage is on sale right now, but you'll save the most when you order a three-piece set, such as the Calpak Ambeur. The polycarbonate bags feature interior dividers with pockets, dual 360 spinner wheels, an extending handle and TSA-approved lock.

Choose from four metallic colors, including the rose gold seen here.

Calpak Ambeur three-piece luggage set, $495 (reduced from $715)

Monos Carry-On Plus: $265

Monos

The Monos Carry-On Plus is available in a bunch of great colors, and has features like an effortless, telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments. It also has an easy-to-use lock. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period, and lifetime warranty. Choose from 10 carry-on color and print options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids).

Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $265 (reduced from $294)

Monos Check-In Large: $345



Monos

This is the checked version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling. This check-in suitcase is on sale now on the Monos site. Save more if you bundle with another piece of luggage.

Monos 30" Check-In Large, $345 (reduced from $417)

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner: $399

Amazon

Available in three carry-on and two checked sizes, the Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner is for the traveler who wants a luxury-style look (and not a hard-shell suitcase). Constructed out of a stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, the Platinum Elite features an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries. Prices vary by size and color.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 29" checked bag (vintage gray), $399 (reduced from $470)

Kensie Alma spinner: $72

Amazon

Perfect for young travelers, this wallet-friendly (but glitzy!) 20-inch carry-on from Kensie offers spinner wheels and a TSA-approved lock system.

Kensie woman's Alma spinner luggage, $72 (reduced from $82)

Delsey Paris Chatelet: $231

Delsey

With faux leather accents and rounded edges, the Delsey Paris Chatelet, a lightweight polycarbonate carry-on, offers plenty of space for your belongings. Enjoy multidirectional double spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, a USB port for charging electronics and a TSA-approved recessed lock. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, plus mesh-zippered pockets.

Delsey Paris Chatelet, $231 (reduced from $300)

Away The Carry-On: $275 and up

Away

The Carry-On and The Bigger Carry-On from Away both feature a removable, TSA-approved USB charger. The lightweight polycarbonate bags also feature 360-degree spinner wheels, water-resistant garment bags and two interior compartments -- one designed for shoes and toiletries and the other clothes. If you don't like it, return it within 100 days for a full refund.

Away The Carry-On, $275

Away The Bigger Carry-On, $295

Rimowa original Cabin carry-on: $1,400

Rimowa

Want to travel like James Bond? Then you'll need his luggage. The sleek aluminum Rimowa Cabin carry-on suitcase features include 360-degree multiwheel spinners, TSA-approved locks and a telescopic handle that easily glides up and down.

Rimowa original cabin carry-on, $1,400

Beis Weekender bag: $98

Beis

This travel tote was at the top of many traveler's 2022 holiday wish lists. If you didn't get one under your tree, you can still treat yourself to a Weekender bag for $98.

The bag is available in five colors.

Beis Weekender bag, $98

Beis The Carry-On roller: $198

Beis

The Carry-On roller is another popular option from Shay Mitchell's Beis luggage line. The 21-inch roller features 360-degree smooth-rolling wheels and a comfortable silicone-grip handle.

Beis The Carry-On roller, $198

