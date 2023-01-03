What you need to prepare for a winter storm

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you felt less than prepared for the massive winter storms over the holidays, take this time to stock up on essentials for the rest of the winter season. We've made a list of the must-have winter storm essentials for multiple possible scenarios, including power outage, icy pavement and driveways, getting snowed in and more.

Top products in this article:

Jackery portable power station Explorer 500, $449

Everlit complete 72 hours emergency survival kit, $160

Augason Farms deluxe 30-day emergency food supply, $115

So what exactly do you need for the icy weather of a winter storm? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a portable charger, snow shovel, battery-powered radio, extra food and more. While you should have all of these items in your home, you should also take them with you in your car if you plan on traveling.

Shop these items and more ahead at Walmart and Amazon. They'll make life more comfortable during a power outage or while simply being snowed in during an arctic blast.

Snow Joe corded electric walk-behind single stage snow thrower

Walmart

This affordable, electric snow thrower moves up to 800 pounds of snow per minute. It cuts a path 21 inches wide by 12 inches deep with each pass. You can adjust the direction of the discharge chute for control over the snow stream, which it throws up to 20 feet. This snow thrower has an LED light to help you see.

Snow Joe corded electric walk-behind single stage snow thrower, $171

Snow Joe Shovelution strain-reducing snow shovel

Walmart

This snow shovel has a spring-assist handle to reduce strain. It claims to send lifting leverage to the lower hand to reduce back strain by up to 30 percent.

Snow Joe Shovelution strain-reducing snow shovel, $25

Road Runner Premium Blend ice melt



Walmart

Sprinkle this magnesium chloride and calcium chloride ice melt on your driveway and walkways to clear snow and ice up fast. This bag contains 20 pounds of ice melt.

Road Runner Premium Blend ice melt, $5.38 (reduced from $6.67)

Jackery portable power station Explorer 500

Amazon

This portable power station is built with a lithium-ion battery pack. It can power a mini cooler, fan, projector, lamp light and TV, all at the same time. It has one AC outlet, three USB-A ports, two DC ports and one car port. It's about the size of a basketball and is easy to carry.

Jackery portable power station Explorer 500, $449

Tire chains



PLTMIV via Amazon

Do you have to drive down a snowy or icy road? Don't go anywhere without tire chains. This set contains eight individual chains that wrap around car wheels. These chains are made with thickened manganese steel and are wear-resistant and prevent skidding. These chains can fit the wheels on most standard sedans, SUVs, RVs, ATVs and pickup trucks. The winter storm essential can withstand temperatures as low as -76 degrees.

"I have been extremely impressed with their performance," wrote an Amazon customer. "These snow chains have proven to be an invaluable tool during the winter months, allowing me to safely navigate through snow-covered roads with confidence."

Tire chains, $59 (regularly $70)

Everlit complete 72 hours emergency survival kit

Amazon

There are plenty of emergency survival kits available on the market, but not all kits are created equal. This 200-piece kit is reviewer-loved on Amazon. The 4.8-star-rated survival kit has been designed by U.S. military veterans and includes first-aid supplies, food, water, survival gear and safety equipment.

Everlit complete 72 hours emergency survival kit, $160

Augason Farms deluxe 30-day emergency food supply

Walmart

Food in a bucket -- not the most appealing, but in an emergency you'll appreciate it.

This 30-day, freeze-dried emergency food supply bucket includes cheesy broccoli rice, vegetable chicken-flavored soup, maple brown sugar oatmeal, buttermilk pancakes and more, offering 1,236 calories per day for 30 days. It comes with a 30-day meal planner to help you pace out the food rations. If stored properly, this food has a 30-year shelf life.

Augason Farms deluxe 30-day emergency food supply, $115

Anker portable charger

Amazon

A portable phone charger will keep your phone afloat for at least a little while longer during a power outage. This one works for the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and more. It provides more than five charges for the iPhone XS, almost five full charges for the Samsung Galaxy S10, more than four charges for the iPhone 11 and more than two and a half charges for the iPad Mini 5.

Anker portable charger, $50

HotHands hand warmers



HotHands Store via Amazon

Keep your hands (and feet!) nice and warm with these air-activated heat packs that can be tucked inside boots, pockets, gloves and more.

HotHands hand warmers, $23 (regularly $26)

Sony portable AM/FM radio

Walmart

Stay up to date on the news with a portable, battery-powered radio. This one from Sony has built-in speakers and a headphone socket.

Sony portable AM/FM radio, $37

Coleman OneSource rechargeable camping lights



Amazon

Don't get left in the dark.

These camping lanterns are run by rechargeable batteries and are dimmable. You can carry and hang them via a fabric lanyard. They run for eight hours on high and 90 hours on low, plus they are water resistant.

Coleman OneSource rechargeable camping lights, $55

ThermoPro indoor thermometer



Amazon

The CDC recommends that older adults keep a thermometer inside their home, noting "our ability to feel a change in temperature decreases with age," and "older adults are more susceptible to health problems caused by cold."

Pick up this affordable indoor thermometer from Amazon.

ThermoPro indoor thermometer, $11 (reduced from $12)

