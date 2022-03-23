Samsung spring deals event: Save an extra 10% when you bundle a Samsung washer and dryer with a Galaxy S22

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung's spring Discover Samsung sale is on. From March 21 through March 27, you'll find deals on the hottest new Samsung appliances, Samsung Galaxy devices and more. If you're shopping for a new washer and dryer, you can save big right now -- and save even bigger when you bundle those appliances with a brand new Samsung smartphone such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Galaxy Z Flip3.

Best selling washer and dryer: Samsung front-load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set, $1,748 (reduced from $2,898)

Best selling top-load washer and dryer: Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set, $1,798 (regularly $2,598)

Right now you can save 10% on your entire purchase when you buy a Samsung washer and dryer with a Samsung Galaxy phone. The Samsung website has several washer and phone bundle options under the Smart Bundles category. Choose from the Fold Laundry Bundle, Flip for Your Laundry Bundle, Ultra Laundry Bundle and the Epic Laundry Bundle.

If you're only looking for an appliance, Samsung has many washers and dryers on sale, including our best-selling washer and dryer set.

The Samsung Fold Laundry Bundle includes the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set. You'll receive an extra 10% off when you buy these items together.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

This foldable phone can also work as a tablet. It features Samsung's first-ever under display camera and it has super fast charging.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, $945 when bundled (regularly $1,800)

Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set

This Samsung washer can clean up to eight pounds of laundry in as little as 28 minutes. Both the washer and dryer feature Wi-Fi connectivity so they can be controlled via most smart devices using Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set, $1,618 when bundled (regularly $2,598)

The washer and dryer are on sale separately, but you will only get the 10% off discount when you buy them as a set and with the Galaxy S22.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer, $899 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+, $899 (regularly $1,299)

Shop the Flip for Your Laundry Bundle

The Samsung Flip for Your Laundry Bundle includes the Galaxy Z Flip3 and the Samsung front-load washer and dryer set. You'll receive an extra 10% off when you buy these items together.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

The Galaxy Z Flip3 is water-resistant and foldable. It even lets you take hands-free selfies, group pics and videos by voice command.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, $900 when bundled (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set

This smart dial front-load washer and electric dryer set use AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles. The appliances will display them first for easy access.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $1,753 when bundled (regularly $3,198)

The washer and dryer can be purchased separately but the 10% off discount will not apply unless you buy the pair with the Galaxy Z Flip3 phone.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,050 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung smart dial electric dryer with super speed dry, $1,050 (regularly $1,600)

Shop the Ultra Laundry Bundle

The Samsung Ultra Laundry Bundle includes the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set. You'll receive an extra 10% off when you buy these items together.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

This phone is great for anyone who likes to take pictures and video. It can film in 8K, take photos using the highest resolution, and its screen automatically optimizes color and brightness both outdoors and indoors.

This is everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22, 22+ and Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, $1,080 when bundled (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set

Want to work smarter, not harder? You can fill this Samsung washer with up to 12 loads of detergent and its Auto Dispense System will accurately dispense the right amount for each wash. The dryer features Sensor Dry technology to automatically optimize the time and temperature to protect your laundry from heat damage.

Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set, $1,618 when bundled (regularly $2,598)

The washer and dryer are also on sale separately but you will only get the 10% off discount when you buy them as a set and with the Galaxy S22.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer, $899 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+, $899 (regularly $1,299)

Shop the Epic Laundry Bundle

The Samsung Epic Laundry Bundle includes the Galaxy S22+ and the Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set. You'll receive an extra 10% off when you buy these items together.

Galaxy S22+

There are a few notable new features on the Samsung Galaxy S22+, but the one most users will probably enjoy is the upgraded camera. The triple-rear-camera array features better optical zoom and a better main sensor, plus an upgraded ability to take nighttime photos. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features a 50 MP (f/1.8) wide, 12 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide and 10 MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera.

Still undecided? Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22, 22+ and Ultra.

Galaxy S22+, $945 when bundled (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set

The washer and dryer set both feature Samsung's Vibration Reduction Technology+ to reduce noise and vibration for quiet washing and drying.

Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set, $1,618 when bundled (regularly $2,598)

The washer and dryer are also on sale separately, but you will only get the 10% off discount when you buy them as a set and with the Galaxy S22.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer, $899 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+, $899 (regularly $1,299)

Shop more deals from Samsung's spring deals event, on now. There's no bundling required to save. (You can learn more about Samsung's spring sale here.)

Samsung front-load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set: Save $1,100

If you're not satisfied with the time it takes to get your clothes clean and dry, it might be time to upgrade. Samsung has this washer-dryer set with a brushed black finish on sale now. The washer and dryer have smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

Following its most recent price cut, you can get this washer/dryer pair at Samsung for more than $1,000 off.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set, $1,748 (reduced from $2,898)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately. You'll save $500 each.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $949 (regularly $1,449)

Smart dial electric dryer with super speed dry, $949 (regularly $1,449)

[ENDS MARCH 23] Samsung Portable SSD T5 USB: $40 0ff

This shock resistant USB features security encryption, 1TB of memory and has a super fast data transfer speed of up to 540 MB a second. It's $40 off today.

Samsung Portable SSD T5 USB, $100 (regularly $140)

[ENDS MARCH 23] Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum: $400 off

This advanced 5-layer HEPA filtration system robot vacuum features object recognition. It uses a LiDAR sensor for precision mapping. The robot vacuum's front camera can live stream real-time video images using Samsung's SmartThings app via your phone and tablet device.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum, $900 (regularly $1,300)

[ENDS MARCH 23] 55" Q60A QLED 4K smart TV: $650



This Samsung QLED smart TV is $200 off today. The TV features 4K upscaling and dedicated warm and cool LED backlights to provide enhanced contrast for the most colorful and clear picture. The screen features multiple aspect ratios from 21:9 to 32:9 with Super Ultrawide GameView mode, perfect for gamers.

55" Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $650 (regularly $850)

If you're looking to upgrade to an even bigger screen, the 75" Samsung QLED smart TV is $300 off right now.

75" Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $1,200 (regularly $1,500)

[ENDS MARCH 23] 32" M5 FHD smart monitor and streaming TV: $50 off

Switch from work mode to entertainment mode with ease. Samsung's smart monitor comes with Microsoft Office 365 and can be programmed to remotely access your office computer. It features access to streaming apps including Netflix, YouTube and HBO. The smart monitor includes built-in speakers and comes with a voice-assistant-enabled remote control.

32" M5 FHD smart monitor and streaming TV, $230 (regularly $280)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4: Up to $60 off

The smart watch features body composition analysis so you can track your fitness, sleep and workout goals. You can also use the watch to talk, text or stream like you would on your phone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4, $210 (regularly $250)

Smart top-load washer and electric dryer set: $700 off

The washer and dryer set is on sale in the color "champagne." The super speed washer can clean up to eight pounds of laundry in 28 minutes. Both appliances feature Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled from your phone or smart devices compatible with Samsung's SmartThings app.

Smart top-load super speed washer and Steam Sanitize+ electric dryer set, $1,498 (regularly $2,198)

The Samsung washer and dryer can also be purchased separately.

Smart top-load washer with ActiveWave agitator and super speed wash in champagne, $749 (regularly $1,100)

Smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+ in champagne, $749 (regularly $1,100)

24" CRG5 gaming monitor: $60 off

This Samsung gaming monitor is $60 off right now. The device features an 1800R curved screen and a 144Hz refresh rate so you'll always have crystal-clear picture, even during a fast action scene.

24" CRG5 gaming monitor, $200 (regularly $260)

75" Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV: $1,800 off

This 75-inch Samsung QLED TV features 8K resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology Pro for a colorful and luminous picture, and an anti-reflection layer that minimizes glare and reduces unwanted distractions.

75" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV, $3,000 (reduced from $4,800)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV (2021): up to $300 off

Save up to $300 on this TV that can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

65" 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,800 (regularly $2,000)

85" 'The Frame' smart TV, $4,000 (regularly $4,300)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV (2022, pre-order)

Or, upgrade to Samsung's new The Frame TV 2022 model. Right now, when you pre-order, you can get free in-home installation, plus 50% off a customizable outer bezel. Available in sizes ranging from 43 to 75 inches.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022 model (pre-order)

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum and clean bundle: $250 0ff

This cordless stick vacuum features three different suction settings and a five-layer filtration system to thoroughly suck up dust, pet hair, dirt and more. It has up to an hour of battery life. The vacuum comes with a charging station and an automatic empty clean station.

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum and clean bundle, $550 (regularly $800)

