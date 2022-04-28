Samsung's rotating smart TV is $700 off: Shop The Samsung 'Sero' right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Samsung "Sero" rotating smart TV is $700 off right now on the Samsung website. The tech and home appliance brand has created a smart TV that can rotate to play video both horizontally and vertically, just like you can on your phone. If you're someone who likes to watch videos on TikTok and Snapchat, or someone that frequently uses air play to stream from your phone to your TV, check out The Samsung's "Sero" smart TV and save big.

Samsung's rotating TV: 43" "The Sero" QLED 4K UHD HDR smart TV, $1,300 (regularly $2,000)

Samsung's art frame TV: 65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED TV 2022, $1,800 (regularly $2,000)

Samsung's waterproof outdoor TV: 75" Samsung "The Terrace" Partial Sun outdoor 4K TV (2020 model), $5,500 (regularly $6,620)

What is the Samsung's "Sero" smart TV?

"The Sero" is a 43-inch 4K QLED smart display that can play and stream TV, movies and games horizontally. It can also be flipped vertically with the touch of a button, so you can use your favorite apps and stream mobile content. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media on the entire screen.

The Samsung TV is compatible with AirPlay 2, so you can stream or share content from Apple devices including the iPhone, iPad and Mac. It's compatible with multiple voice assistants as well.

Is Samsung's "Sero" right for you?

If you're a fan of the latest TV features, "The Sero" is for you. The Samsung smart TV offers a bunch of bells and whistles, including Ambient Mode+. Ambient Mode+ not only mimics the wall behind your TV but it elevates your space by turning the screen into décor, artwork, a display of news headlines, and more. You can choose from five portrait modes: poster, clock, photo, sound wall and cinemagraph.

Whether you're watching a movie or setting your TV to poster mode, "The Sero" features a matte display with anti-reflection technology. The TV can be outfitted with optional wheels, making it a great choice for anyone who likes to move a TV from room to room.

Samsung 'The Sero' QLED 4K UHD HDR smart TV

"The Sero" lets you rotate your TV, just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. Or let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media full-screen without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV.

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $1,300 (regularly $2,000)

More Samsung TVs you can shop right now

We found even more smart Samsung TVs you can shop right now. Many of these TVs are on sale.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV (new 2022 model)



The latest edition of "The Frame" uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The one-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies and can seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022, $1,800 (regularly $2,000)

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022, $2,800 (regularly $3,000)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV (2021 models)

Save big on this Samsung TV, which can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $848 (regularly $947)

50" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $948 (regularly $1,198)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,398

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $2,198 (regularly $2,698)

55" Samsung 'The Terrace' outdoor QLED 4K smart TV

"The Terrace" was introduced to Samsung's line of so-called lifestyle TVs in 2020; it's a sibling of "The Frame." While "The Frame" TV, with its customizable wall art, spruces up your interior space, "The Terrace" elevates your outdoor space. It is leaps and bounds above that monitor you drag out to the patio and prop up on a folding table -- it's a mountable, high-end smart TV, with a QLED 4K display and a built-in speaker, that's legitimately intended for outdoor use, come rain or shine.

The 55-inch version of "The Terrace" is a "Partial Sun" set. The "Partial Sun," 55-inch model is the most affordable version of "The Terrace." It lists for $3,620. The price is for the set only; a wall mount and "The Terrace" soundbar are extra.

We found a pretty big deal at Walmart, where you can pick up the set for $2,997.

55" Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun outdoor 4K TV, $2,998 (reduced from $3,620)

75" Samsung 'The Terrace' outdoor QLED 4K smart TV

The largest version of "The Terrace" is the 75-inch set. The 75-inch model is available in Partial Sun and Full Sun versions. The Partial Sun set lists for $6,500; the Full Sun model lists for $13,000, though Samsung has it marked down to $10,000. Amazon has a similar deal.

75" Samsung "The Terrace" Partial Sun outdoor 4K TV (2020 model), $5,500 (regularly $6,500)

75" Samsung The Terrace Full Sun outdoor 4K TV, $10,000 (reduced from $13,000)

