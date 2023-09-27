The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is on sale for up to 26% off

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When you're on the hunt for the best tablet in 2023, it can get pretty overwhelming. But here's the good news: If you're leaning towards Android and want a versatile, high-quality tablet, check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. It's on sale right now at an awesome low price as part of Amazon's daily deals.

Right now, you can pick up the 64 GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $430, reduced from $530. Plus, save 26% on the 256 GB model, which is currently on sale for $501. This tablet can handle just about anything you need it for, like working on the go or completing schoolwork. And right now, it's less than half of what you can expect to pay for some of Samsung's newer Android tablet models.

Boasting an expansive 12.4-inch screen and compatibility with the S Pen stylus, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers a solid alternative to devices like the Apple iPad Pro and Samsung's own premium Galaxy Tab S7+.

This is a budget-friendly offering for anyone looking for an Android tablet that serves up a generous set of features, including optional 5G connectivity, without breaking the bank. While its performance may falter with hardware-intensive tasks, it excels in general use scenarios, particularly when integrated with Samsung's improved One UI ecosystem.

Sporting a sleep aluminum design, this tablet is super stylish, with Wi-Fi models available in black, green, pink, or silver -- those are the tablets currently on sale. However, if you're opting for the 5G version, it comes exclusively in black.

Performance-wise, there's a choice between Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G for the 5G model and Snapdragon 778 for the Wi-Fi variant, but not all of these models are currently discounted.

One of the tablet's most useful standout features is its hefty 10,090mAh battery, which means you'll be able to use it much longer without having to stop what you're doing for a charging session. The tablet also includes a basic version of the S Pen, offering a seamless and responsive drawing or writing experience without needing any charge or special features.

While it might not replace your laptop for high-demand tasks, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is still an awesome and affordable choice for streaming, note-taking, and multitasking. And if you'd rather use it for binge-watching K-dramas on Netflix, well, it's great for that, too.

Why we like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE:

The powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 makes for a zippy tablet for work, play and entertainment.

It comes with a basic S Pen stylus in the box that allows for writing, drawing and sketching.

Its exceptional battery life means you're less tethered to an outlet for day-to-day use.

There are flexible connectivity options with 5G models available for those who need it.

It comes in four different colors.

You can also get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 256 GB model for 26% off at Amazon. It typically retails for $680, but right now it's on sale for $501.

