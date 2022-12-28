The best Kindles and e-readers to help you read more in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

If your New Year's resolution is to read more, you may want to invest in a Kindle. These popular e-readers are designed to provide a paper-like reading experience with the convenience and portability of a tablet.

Top products in this article

Kindle (2022), $100

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-supported), $140

Kindle Oasis (8GB, ad-supported), $250

Having a Kindle makes it easy to read on the go and quickly access a ton of popular books. You can instantly download books from the Kindle library to easily shop for books to read. If you plan to read multiple books per month, you may want to subscribe to Kindle Unlimited to gain access to unlimited e-books and audio books from the Kindle Unlimited library for $10 per month.

Need some suggestions on what to read? Check out the best books of 2022, according to Amazon editors.

Keep reading to find the best e-reader to help you stick to your New Year's resolutions in 2023.

Best Kindle devices to help you read more in 2023

Shop the best Kindle e-readers to help you meet your reading goals in the new year.

Kindle

Amazon

The basic Kindle e-reader is the lightest and most compact Kindle. It features a 6-inch 300 ppi high-resolution display designed to provide a glare-free, paper-like experience. It offers 16 GB of storage and a battery that can last up to six weeks on a single charge.

Kindle (2022), $100

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the most popular Kindle models. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-supported), $140

For a modest increase in price, you can get the ad-free version.

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-free), $160

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition offers everything in the Kindle Paperwhite, plus wireless charging, an auto-adjusting front light, and 32 GB of storage.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, $190

Kindle Scribe

Amazon

This new Kindle features a larger 10.2-inch screen and a stylus for note-taking or drawing. This makes it a superior option for students, business professionals and artists who want a portable e-reader with an option for taking notes on the go.

You can also use code "READWRITE25" to get a $25 eBook credit with the purchase of a new Kindle Scribe.

Kindle Scribe, $340

Kindle Oasis

Amazon

The super-thin and light Oasis has the most features of any of the Kindles. It has a larger screen; auto-adjusting light sensors; page-turn buttons; and an automatic, rotating page orientation. Unlike the Paperwhite, it's made of glass and aluminum. As for color, you can choose from champagne gold or graphite.

Kindle Oasis (8GB, ad-supported), $250

Kindle Oasis (8GB, without ads), $270

Kindle Kids

Amazon

The Kindle Kids e-reader is built specifically to encourage reading. It does not have games, ads, or videos like other tablets to reduce distractions for young readers. The Kindle Kids comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books. There are four cover options to choose from including solid colors and fun prints.

Kindle Kids, $120

Best Apple iPads for reading

Find these iPads on sale at Amazon and Walmart right now.

Apple iPad 9

Apple via Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $299 (reduced from $329)

10.9" Apple iPad 10th generation

Amazon

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models. Pricing varies by color, andright now you'll get the best deal on the yellow model.

Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB), $413 and up (reduced from $449)

11" Apple iPad Pro 4 (2022)

Amazon

The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet -- and an excellent choice for video editing, streaming or gaming.

Apple made some improvements to the writing and drawing experience on the new iPad Pros as well. When used with the Apple Pencil 2, the iPad Pro provides a more effortless experience. The Apple Pencil can now be detected up to 12 mm above the iPad Pro display, which allows users to draw with more precision and preview marks before they make them. It also makes it more efficient for the iPad to register handwriting and convert it to text with the Scribble app.

The new 11-inch iPad Pro comes in silver and space gray. It starts at $749. Pricing increases based on storage and connectivity selections.

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 64 GB), $729 (reduced from $799)

12.9" Apple iPad Pro 6 (2022)

Amazon

Want a bigger screen? No problem. Apple also released a 12.9-inch model of the new iPad Pro. The larger model includes all of the same updates as the 11-inch iPad Pro, including the M2 chip.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes in silver and space gray. You can choose from four storage options and can select either the cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity options.

12.9" Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (Wi-Fi, 128 GB), $1,039 (reduced from $1,099)

Apple iPad Air 5



Apple via Walmart

Walmart is rolling back the price of the 4.8-star-rated Apple iPad Air 5.

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60 percent faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Choose from five colors.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)

Apple iPad Mini 6

Apple via Walmart

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $469 (reduced from $499)

Amazon also has a good deal on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.

Apple iPad Mini 6 with cellular connectivity (64 GB), $538 (reduced from $649)

Best Amazon Fire tablets for reading

Amazon Fire tablets are another great budget-friendly option for reading.

Amazon Fire HD 8

Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.

Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive, and feature advertisements on the tablet's lock screen. The ad-free models don't have these lock screen ads -- a better choice for those who are gift shopping.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is available in black, denim and rose colors.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $100

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 64 GB), $130

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 32 GB), $115

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 64 GB), $145

Love to play video games? You can also get the Fire HD 8 gaming bundle, which includes a Luna Cloud gaming controller.

Amazon Fire HD 8 gaming bundle, starting at $170

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus offers includes fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. It comes with an improved 5MP rear-facing camera for clearer pictures. The Plus model includes 3GB of RAM for better multi-tasking.

Amazon also claims the Fire HD8 Plus is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021), as measured in tumble tests.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is a great deal at only $20 more than the standard model. It comes in a dimpled gray finish with two storage options: 32GB or 64GB. It's scheduled for release on Oct. 19, though you can preorder now.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-supported, 32 GB), $120

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-supported, 64 GB), $150

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-free, 32 GB), $135

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-free, 64 GB), $165

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids

Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Kids is built for kids ages 3-7. The tablet comes in a durable kid-proof case and has a two-year warranty. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands ad-free books, games, videos and apps suitable for children. The tablet includes parental controls to limit screen time and set content restrictions.

The tablet is offered in 32GB or 64GB storage options with a blue or purple kid-proof case.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (32 GB), $150

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (64 GB), $180

Parents can also get the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet in a Disney Design Bundle, which includes Disney Mickey and Disney Princess cases.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Disney Design Bundle , $160

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is designed for school-aged kids. It comes bundled with a kid-friendly case, a two-year worry-free guarantee and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The Kids Pro tablet also has access to a digital store where parents can buy and download additional content, including popular games like Roblox and Minecraft.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (32 GB), $150

Related content from CBS Essentials