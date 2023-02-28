Samsonite bestsellers sale: Save 25% on the brand's most popular luggage options

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsonite makes some of the best luggage of 2023 -- and right now, you can score some of the brand's bestsellers on sale for 25% off. Shop popular Samsonite luggage options, including softside luggage, hardside luggage and travel backpacks now before the sale ends.

Top products in this article

Samsonite Omni PC carry-on spinner, $127 (reduced from $167)

Samsonite Freeform carry-on spinner, $150 (reduced from $200)

17.3" Samsonite NuRoad convertible backpack, $180 (reduced from $240)

If you're planning a spring break vacation, now is a great time to invest in some new luggage. Samsonite has several bestselling luggage collections included in the sale, such as the Freeform and Centric collections.

Keep reading to explore the best Samsonite luggage deals at the Samsonite bestseller's sale.

Best Samsonite luggage deals of 2023

Save on tons of the brands bestselling luggage options now.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage



Looking for a high-quality piece of lightweight luggage at an affordable price point? Check out the polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite. Features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks and multidirectional spinner wheels, as well as an interior mesh divider and cross straps.

The Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag and in medium and larger sizes. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select.

Samsonite Omni PC carry-on spinner, $127 (reduced from $167)

Samsonite Omni PC medium spinner , $157 (reduced from $210)

Samsonite Omni PC large spinner, $195 (reduced from $260)

Samsonite Freeform hardside

Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform makes the chore a whole lot easier. The large, durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy and sports multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It also features four multidirectional, double-spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock. Prices vary by color.

Samsonite Freeform carry-on spinner, $150 (reduced from $200)

Samsonite Freeform medium spinner, $180 (reduced from $240)

Samsonite Freeform large spinner, $210 (reduced from $280)

Samsonite Centric



This Samsonite Centric hardside expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips. It is made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate for durability, and the suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

Samsonite Centric carry-on spinner, $150 (reduced from $200)

Samsonite Centric medium spinner, $187 (reduced from $250)

Samsonite Centric large spinner, $210 (reduced from $280)

Samsonite Go Clear packing cubes

Packing cubes are great for keeping your suitcase organized and your items safe. These transparent, BPA-free packing cubes from Samsonite come in three sizes and in an accessory pack.

Pricing varies by size.

Samsonite Go Clear 3-piece packing cubes, $49 (reduced from $65)

Samsonite Go Clear 3-piece accessory pack, $26 (reduced from $35)

Samsonite NuRoad backpack

The Samsonite NuRoad backpack is excellent for travel or your day-to-day adventures. It features Samsonite's Recyclex lining made from 100% recycled bottles. The backpack includes a pouch with RFID and wireless charging pockets,

14.1" Samsonite NuRoad backpack, $142 (reduced from $190)

15.6" Samsonite NuRoad backpack, $165 (reduced from $220)

17.3" Samsonite NuRoad convertible backpack, $180 (reduced from $240)

