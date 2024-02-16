Apple AirPods are up to $100 off for Presidents' Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon/Getty Images

Apple AirPods are popular for a reason: They're perfect for both casual listeners and audiophiles. They're especially loved among iPhone fans, thanks to their instant connectivity and seamless configuration, but in the aesthetics department, the design appeals to just about everybody. They're sleek, lightweight, and shall we say, iconic – plus, they work with all the Apple devices you already have. Yes, that includes the new Apple Watch you've had your eye on. They also offer excellent noise-canceling for when you just need to block out the world. When it comes to earbuds, they really are some of the best.

This is one of the best times to pick up a pair. Save big on various models of AirPods right now at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart in time to enjoy your three-day weekend without buyer's remorse. From the sleek AirPods Pro 2 to the AirPods Max, there are plenty of great sales to choose from.

The best Presidents' Day Apple AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $190 (24% off)



Apple

With up to 30 hours of battery life via their charging case, the sleek Apple AirPods Pro 2 deliver exceptional listening time. And right now, you can get them for 24% off at Amazon or Best Buy.

These upgraded earbuds surpass the original AirPods Pro in every way. An improved wireless chip and enhanced active noise cancellation give you an immersive listening experience, and their new and attractive curves make them even more pleasing to the eye.

For anyone who appreciates lengthy battery life and the very best sound quality, these are a fantastic choice. With all the upgrades over the previous model, the AirPods Pro 2 represent Apple's most advanced earbuds yet, and now's the best time to go ahead and score yours.

But you'll need to hurry if you want to get a pair. This sale likely won't last long over Presidents' Day.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $90 (30% off)

Apple

Though not the newest model, the second-generation Apple AirPods are still a super popular choice when it comes to earbuds. You can get a pair of these solid AirPods for just $90 right now at Amazon or Walmart.

For iOS users, these are the most seamless earbuds around. But they also shine as versatile, grab-and-go earbuds for anyone, connecting effortlessly whenever you need them – they just function at their best when they're paired with an iOS device.

With a wireless charging case providing more than 24 hours of battery life, one-tap setup for Apple devices, and a low-latency wireless connection for immersive entertainment, it's easy to see why these earbuds are a hit and continue to sell out.

If you want a premium look and feel without the premium price tag, the second-generation AirPods are hard to beat. An affordable option with broad appeal, they make an excellent everyday earbud.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation): $140 (17% off)

Apple

Don't need the fanciest AirPods but still want something new? This Presidents' Day deal on the third generation original AirPods is perfect for staying current without breaking the bank.

These AirPods come packed with features like 3D spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, and longer battery life, which comes out to about 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

These AirPods still receive regular Apple updates, so you'll get all the new goodies the other newer models get. If you want affordable AirPods that can still go toe-to-toe with the latest Apple tech, this is a budget-friendly solution.

With this Presidents' Day deal, you can get these earbuds at Amazon or Walmart for just $140.

Apple AirPods Max: $450 (18% off)

Apple via Amazon

Want to indulge in a luxurious new pair of headphones this Presidents' Day? Look no further than the AirPods Max, premium headphones that look just as good as they sound.

With lavish cushioned earcups, booming audio and absolutely fantastic active noise cancellation, the AirPods Max make a bold statement. Everyone know what you're wearing, any they'll probably be jealous, because these things absolutely bump.

Plus, their transparency mode lets you tune into your surroundings when needed. And at 15 hours of playtime, these headphones keep your music flowing all day.

Beyond performance, the AirPods Max make a fashion statement with a range of stylish color options. Right now, the sale price of $450 at Amazon and Best Buy apply to all colorways, so you can choose the pair that best fits your personality.

What's the newest Apple AirPods model?

The latest AirPods are the 2nd Generation AirPods Pro, Apple's most advanced model yet. Packed with premium features like spatial audio, elite active noise cancellation, and fast-charging, they're the best you'll find when it comes to earbuds from Apple -- at least, right now.

How long do AirPods usually last?



Experts and consumers alike agree that AirPods have around a 3-year lifespan with proper care. Heavy use or damage can shorten this. But by avoiding rough use, your AirPods can keep up the pace for years.