Peace Out Acne Healing Dots is my secret weapon against acne. And it's 30% off for Black Friday

Peace Out

Peace Out skincare is currently holding a Black Friday sale -- you can save 30 percent sitewide, plus get free shipping. That makes today the perfect time to try Peace Out's Acne Healing Dots, my own personal skin care secret.

Find out why they're my favorite zit stickers ahead.

Take it from me: You don't want to miss this great deal on the Peace Out Acne Healing Dots below. They even make for a helpful stocking stuffer this holiday season.

Peace Out Acne Healing Dots

Peace Out

Peace Out Acne Healing Dots don't work in just "six hours or less," as the packaging claims. But they do seem to help speed up healing when I use them. They also keep you from picking at your acne spots, which definitely aids in the pimple-healing process.

Of all the acne stickers I've tried, these are my favorite. These dots turn satisfyingly white over your zit, like they're actually pulling something out of it. (The hydrocolloid polymer technology promises to extract impurities.)

CBS Essentials editor Gabby Shacknai also likes Peace Out Acne Healing Dots, though she notes you need to be patient. "The pimple patches definitely reduce the lifetime of a pimple, but the six hours is slight BS," she says. "In my experience, it's been more like overnight."

You really can't go wrong with these.

Peace Out Acne Healing Dots (20 ct.), $13 (reduced from $19)

My favorite Sephora holiday gift sets

Not done shopping yet? Then treat yourself to one of my favorite Sephora holiday gift sets of the year below.

Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet lifestyle gift set

Sephora

This take on the Miss Dior perfume is lovely, with notes of Damascus rose, peony and white musk. It comes with a matching hand cream and a Dior Addict Lip Glow lip balm in a soft pink. It's overall a beautiful gift set.

Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet lifestyle gift set, $110

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Beats body care set

Sephora

These Sol de Janeiro products have the most addicting gourmand scent, featuring notes of salted caramel, pistachio and vanilla. Everyone I've introduced these products to has absolutely loved them. This gift set includes the Brazilian Bum Bum body cream, Brazilian 4 Play moisturizing shower cream-gel, Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '62 Bum Bum hair and body fragrance mist and Bum Bum body scrub.

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Beats body care set, $68

Oribe Gold Lust Collection hair set

Sephora

For the most luxurious hair wash routine imaginable, go for Oribe. These splurge-worthy hair products have a scent that can be described as nothing short of expensive. This gift set includes the Gold Lust Repair and Restore shampoo, Gold Lust Repair and Restore conditioner and Gold Lust nourishing hair oil. The stunning box features original artwork by Japanese modern artist Kohei Kyomori.

Oribe Gold Lust Collection hair set, $115

Sephora Collection deluxe brush set

Sephora

I'm so impressed by the quality and softness of these makeup brushes by Sephora Collection. They come in a handy brush roll for traveling. Inside, find a foundation brush, powder brush, blush brush, highlight brush, concealer brush, shadow brush, crease brush, precision crease brush, smudge brush and brow brush.

Sephora Collection deluxe brush set, $69

Ouai Detox Shampoo and Leave-in Conditioner hair set

Sephora

You can't go wrong with this clarifying shampoo and leave-in conditioner combo. They've been my go-to for the past year. They work like a charm, and all Ouai products smell absolutely divine.

Ouai Detox Shampoo and Leave-in Conditioner hair set, $40

Tarte Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay eyeshadow wardrobe

Sephora

These eyeshadow palettes not only come in stunning packaging, but also blend out beautifully. The packaging will look great on their vanity year-round, not just during the holiday season, and the palettes each have 18 matte and shimmer shades. One palette has warmer tones while the other is cooler. Keep one palette for yourself and gift the other.

Tarte Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay eyeshadow wardrobe, $54

Tarte Precious Gems Amazonian Clay cheek palette

Sephora

Speaking of Tarte, the packaging and formulation of this cheek palette are just as on point. Find five limited-edition blushes and one bestselling bronzer all in one place with this palette. These cheek products blend and apply seamlessly.

Tarte Precious Gems Amazonian Clay cheek palette, $39

Briogeo Superfoods Leave-In Conditioner and Hair Mask gift set

Sephora

The scent of these hair products is absolutely divine. They're giving a fruit-scented eraser from elementary school -- in the best way. This set includes the Superfoods Avocado + Kiwi Moisture leave-in conditioner and the Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfoods hair mask.

Briogeo Superfoods Leave-In Conditioner and Hair Mask gift set, $44

Maison Louis Marie Bois De Balincourt No 4. candle set

Sephora

These lovely winter candles have different soft, woody scents that fill the room without overwhelming the senses. They burn without any smoke and offer a minimalist-chic vibe.

Maison Louis Marie Bois De Balincourt No 4. candle set, $50





