Caraway Home x Tan France: Shop Caraway's stunning cookware collaboration with the 'Queer Eye' star

Caraway Home

All things just keep getting better! Caraway Home just released a beautiful cookware collection in collaboration with "Queer Eye's" Tan France. This stylish collection features Caraway's customer-loved cookware sets in three new stunning shades: Moss (green), Blush (light pink) and Crème (an off-white color).

These three new colorways were designed and inspired by France, a fashion designer and television personality, who calls the collaboration "a collection worthy of an at-home makeover."

Caraway Home x Tan France collection

Caraway

Each cookware set includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, a 3-quart saucepan, a 4.5-quart sauté pan, a 6.5-quart Dutch oven and a storage rack.

Choose from three colors. Each cookware set is priced at $595, but offers a total value of $745.

More of the best cookware sets of 2023

Read on for the best kitchenware in 2023. All of these must-have kitchen pieces have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Food Network 10-piece Farmstead nonstick ceramic cookware set

This Food Network nonstick cookware set includes a 1.5-quart covered saucepan, a 2.5-quart covered saucepan, a 3-quart covered sauté pan, a 6-quart covered dutch oven, an 8-inch open fry pan and a 10-inch open fry pan. Crafted with titanium-infused ceramic nonstick coating, these pans are safe for use on gas, electric and glass or ceramic cooktops -- and they're oven safe (without lids) in heat up to 350 degrees.

"Well, this set is holding up and still looks great after a year of good cooking," a reviewer says of this nonstick cookware. "Easy to clean, beautiful appearance and perfect for everyday use."

Food Network 10-piece Farmstead nonstick ceramic cookware set, $150 (reduced from $180)

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo

Our Place

The mini versions of Our Place's bestselling Perfect Pot and Always Pan are ideal for cooking for one without taking up too much kitchen space. The duo is now on sale. It works for induction cooking too.

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo, $195 (reduced from $240)

HexClad hybrid 6-piece cookware set with lids

HexClad

HexClad pans are worth the price because they combine the performance of stainless-steel cookware, the durability of cast iron and the convenience of nonstick. The brand is even backed by Gordon Ramsay. Get started with this set of three pans with lids. This pans set works for induction cooking and is dishwasher safe.

HexClad hybrid 6-piece cookware set with lids, $400 (reduced from $595)

Caraway 4-piece cookware set

Caraway

Caraway is a direct-to-consumer ceramics line that uses mineral-based, non-toxic, nonstick coating on its cookware. According to the Caraway website, Caraway cookware releases 60% less carbon dioxide than other nonstick models. On top of that, Caraway pots and pans are known for being especially easy on the eyes.

"I am struck by how great this cookware looks and performs," a reviewer says. "I've used nearly all the pieces, and aside from the practical use of pots and pans, they clean and store very easily. I love the hanging slipcase for the lids as well."

This Caraway cookware set includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, 3-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart sauté pan, 6.5-quart dutch oven, magnetic pan racks and a canvas lid holder.

Caraway 4-piece cookware set, $395 (reduced from $545)

Ninja Foodi 12-piece NeverStick premium cookware set



Amazon

Get cooking with this top-rated, 12-piece, hard anodized set from Ninja. It features a mix of frying pans, saucepans, sauté pans, and pots in different sizes. All of the glass lid pots and pans included in the Ninja 12-Piece cookware set are nonstick, oven safe and have a scratch-resistant coating. They are dishwasher safe.

Ninja Foodi 12-piece NeverStick premium cookware set, $283 (reduced from $400)

Our Place Home Cook Duo

Our Place

Grab this dynamic duo -- the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot -- together for a better price than buying them separately. You can choose whatever color combination you want.

Our Place Home Cook Duo, $255 (reduced from $310)

Great Jones 5-piece family style cookware set



Great Jones

Great Jones makes modern kitchen pieces that last. The female-founded brand boasts a wide variety of cookware and bakeware, plus mixing bowls, kettles and more.

This must-have cookware set has everything you need to cook a holiday feast, make a cozy Sunday night dinner or throw together a casual weeknight meal. The set includes an 8-quart stock pot, a deep sauté pan, a 3-quart sauce pan, a nonstick frying pan made with a non-toxic ceramic coating, two stainless-steel lids and a gorgeous 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron dutch oven that comes in seven colors. It is dishwasher safe, but hand washing is recommended.

Great Jones 5-piece Family Style cookware set, $495 (regularly $615)

