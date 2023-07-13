Amazon Prime Day 2023 is over, but these Beats headphones deals are still live

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Missed Prime Day? Don't worry. Amazon is still offering major discounts on some of the most popular models of Beats headphones following Amazon Prime Day 2023. Apple has made a few upgrades to Beats headphones since the brand acquisition, equipping them with a more powerful chip and, according to reviewers, better sound quality. Enjoy the upgraded Beats headphones — now at deeply discounted prices.

Ready to save? Explore all of the best after Prime Day deals on Beats headphones below.

Top products in this article:

Beats Studio Buds, $90 (reduced from $150)

Beats Solo3, $120 (reduced from $200)

Beats Fit Pro, $180 (reduced from $200)

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Beats headphones



These Beats headphones and earbuds are on sale now for a limited time during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Beats Solo3: $120

Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and include up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $120 (reduced from $200)

Beats Studio3: $272



Beats

Beats Studio3 headphones are practically half price on Amazon, making them one of the best headphone deals for discerning listeners willing to pay for quality. On top of its adaptive noise cancelation, it also features real-time audio calibration, fast charging and easy iOS and Android connectivity. This pair of headphones also support spatial audio and offer great comfort, with many reviewers saying they stay comfortable even when they've been worn for hours.

While its original price puts it out of many budget-minded consumers' reach, it's now deeply discounted at Amazon.

Beats Studio3, $272 (reduced from $350)

Powerbeats Pro: $150

Beats

Active users may find the Powerbeats Pro a better fit -- quite literally. These wireless earbuds are designed with comfortable ear hooks for a secure fit, making them ideal for more rigorous activities such as running. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day. Plus, they come in several colors, including Cloud Pink and Glacier Blue.

These workout-ideal headphones from Beats are on sale at Amazon.

Powerbeats Pro, $150 (reduced from $250)

Beats Flex wireless earbuds: $39



Amazon

Your most affordable option is these Beats Flex wireless earbuds, on sale in two colors. These 4.4-star-rated earbuds with a built-in microphone offer up to 12 hours of listening time. They come with four eartip options for comfort.

Beats Flex wireless earbuds, $39 (reduced from $70)

Beats Studio Buds: $90

Amazon

These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling: active mode and transparency mode. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected, even when you're sweating on them every day. They come in six colors. While they're no longer on sale, these buds get discounted frequently.

Beats Studio Buds, $90 (reduced from $150)

Beats Fit Pro: $180

Amazon

These noise-canceling earbuds come in four fun colors: stone purple (pictured), white, black and sage gray. The earbuds offer a secure, comfortable fit. The noise-canceling feature includes three listening modes. They are also compatible with spatial audio. They're no longer on sale currently.

Beats Fit Pro, $180 (reduced from $200)

Related content from CBS Essentials