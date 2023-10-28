CBS Mornings Deals: Get the Echelon Fitness rower for 50% off
This week on "CBS Saturday Morning," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Natural Clay Cleaner 10.5 ounce by Earth Brite
Earth Brite uses a clay-based formula designed to help clean, polish and shine countertops, fixtures, and cut through stovetop grime. It's 25% off right now.
Natural Clay Cleaner 10.5 ounce by Earth Brite, $15 (regularly $20)
PowerPro Go 3-in-1 Wall Charger and 10,000mAh Portable Power Bank with Digital Display
This wall charger features a 10,000mAh battery. It can charge phones, tablets, compatible laptops and more. It's designed to tell you how much battery is remaining on the power bank with its digital battery level indicator. The PowerPro Go can recharge in a wall outlet or with the included Type-C cable. Get it for 38% off.
PowerPro Go 3-in-1 Wall Charger and 10,000mAh Portable Power Bank with Digital Display, $50 (regularly $80)
Smart Extra Large Pill Organizer by Sagely
These 7-day pill holders with 14 compartments can be used for AM/PM pills twice a day, or over 2 weeks. It's BPA-free, and made with food-safe, high-quality materials to protect your health. Get it now for 30% off.
Smart Extra Large Pill Organizer by Sagely, $25 (regularly $35)
Echelon Fitness The Row
The Echelon Row is designed to target more than 85% of muscles. It features a rotating console to hold your smart device in place, a Bluetooth handlebar resistance controller and a foldable design for easy storage. Get it for 50% off now.
Echelon Fitness The Row, $500 (regularly $1,000)
More content from CBS Essentials
- Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get an artificial Christmas tree for up to 41% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This device can help you locate your remote and it's 25% off now
- CBS Mornings Deals: Rachel Glauber's Pink Collection is 51% off and goes to breast cancer research
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get an iced beverage sleeve for up to 50% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This cast-aluminum griddle pan is 50% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get two tiki-inspired Bluetooth speakers for the price of one
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a three-piece luggage set for 71% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Weekend bags, on-the-go earphones and more
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get gourmet sauces for 30% off
for more features.