CBS Mornings Deals: Get the Echelon Fitness rower for 50% off

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Echelon Fitness via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Saturday Morning," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Natural Clay Cleaner 10.5 ounce by Earth Brite

Earth Brite via CBS Deasl

Earth Brite uses a clay-based formula designed to help clean, polish and shine countertops, fixtures, and cut through stovetop grime. It's 25% off right now.

Natural Clay Cleaner 10.5 ounce by Earth Brite, $15 (regularly $20)

PowerPro Go 3-in-1 Wall Charger and 10,000mAh Portable Power Bank with Digital Display

PowerPro Go via CBS Deals

This wall charger features a 10,000mAh battery. It can charge phones, tablets, compatible laptops and more. It's designed to tell you how much battery is remaining on the power bank with its digital battery level indicator. The PowerPro Go can recharge in a wall outlet or with the included Type-C cable. Get it for 38% off.

PowerPro Go 3-in-1 Wall Charger and 10,000mAh Portable Power Bank with Digital Display, $50 (regularly $80)

Smart Extra Large Pill Organizer by Sagely

Sagely via CBS Deals

These 7-day pill holders with 14 compartments can be used for AM/PM pills twice a day, or over 2 weeks. It's BPA-free, and made with food-safe, high-quality materials to protect your health. Get it now for 30% off.

Smart Extra Large Pill Organizer by Sagely, $25 (regularly $35)

Echelon Fitness The Row

Echelon Fitness via CBS Deals

The Echelon Row is designed to target more than 85% of muscles. It features a rotating console to hold your smart device in place, a Bluetooth handlebar resistance controller and a foldable design for easy storage. Get it for 50% off now.

Echelon Fitness The Row, $500 (regularly $1,000)

