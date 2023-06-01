LGBTQIA+-owned brands to support during Pride Month

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pride Month is here! A great way to celebrate is by supporting LGBTQIA+-owned brands both this month and beyond. We've selected some amazing LGBTQIA+-owned brands that you can support right now. You may recognize some of these brands as household names, while other businesses might be a delightful discovery.

Whether you're in the market for home goods, skincare, snacks or things for your dog, there's a company to support here. Where you spend your money matters. Shop these LGBTQIA+-owned labels and discover your new favorite products today.

Below, reviewer- and staff-loved LGBTQIA+-owned brands to support this June. We tell you a little more about the brand, plus recommend a standout product to try from each. No matter your gender or sexual orientation, there are products for everyone ahead.

While many brands try to get in on the conversation by slapping rainbows on their products around Pride Month, shopping from the brands listed below allows you to actively support the LGBTQIA+ community directly throughout the year. Your dollars can make an impact! Support the LGBTQIA+-owned brands below.

Bokksu

Bokksu

The founder of snack box subscription company Bokksu is both part of the gay and Asian communities. With a Bokksu subscription, you can get authentic Japanese snacks delivered to your doorstep either once, or at regular monthly intervals. Each month there's a new box theme.

Bokksu Japanese snack membership (3 months), $138

Peace Out

Peace Out

Peace Out is the LGBTQIA+ founded and run brand that makes those acne stickers you see everywhere, plus more skincare products.

Peace Out Acne Healing Dots promise to visibly reduce pimples in "six hours or less." They do seem to help speed up healing when I (CBS Essentials writer Carolin Lehmann) use them. They also keep you from picking at your acne spots, which definitely aids in the pimple-healing process.

Of all the acne stickers I've tried, these are my favorite. These dots turn satisfyingly white over your zit, like they're actually pulling something out of it. (The sticker's hydrocolloid polymer technology promises to extract impurities.)

You really can't go wrong with these.

Peace Out Acne Healing Dots (20 ct.), $16

If you want to take your support a step further, check out the new Pride dots, out today. From now until July 6, $5 from each limited edition rainbow Pride Acne Dot will be donated to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention efforts among the LGBTQ community.

Peace Out Pride Acne Dot (20 ct.), $19

Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802

The co-owners of the skincare company Beekman 1802 are a gay married couple. This cruelty-free skincare brand is made for sensitive skin and is powered by goat milk.

Try one of their bestsellers, the new Oh! Mega Milk fermented barrier boosting facial oil. It hydrates with goat milk and fermented plant oils.

Beekman 1802 Oh! Mega Milk fermented barrier boosting facial oil, $54

Fable

Fable

LGBTQIA+-owned Fable Pets has the cutest dog gear for your furry friends, including crates, leashes, beds and more.

This bestselling crate that doubles as a side table is never an eyesore. Choose from a signature or walnut finish. Find it in three sizes. It has a gate that comes in an acrylic or white finish.

Fable crate, $395 and up with code MMD23 (reduced from $495)

Boy Smells

Boy Smells

Boy Smells was founded by partners Matthew Herman and David Kien. Although it's called Boy Smells, the company doesn't target one gender in particular. Instead, its scents embrace both the masculine and feminine.

Try Boy Smells bestseller "Slow Burn," a candle in collaboration with LGBTQIA+ ally Kacey Musgraves, naturally. It has notes of raspberry and smoking incense. Not into smoky scents? CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose can't get enough of the scent "Neopêche."

"The 'Neopêche' scent is vibrant, fruity and fresh like a real peach," she says. "Plus, these candles have amazing throw. When I light my candle in the bedroom, I can smell it all the way across my apartment, clear into my living room."

Boy Smells "Slow Burn" candle, $52

Boy Smells "Neopêche" candle, $48

Malin + Goetz

Malin + Goetz

Skincare brand Malin + Goetz was founded by the partners it's named after. The brand now also sells haircare, fragrances and more. Malin + Goetz is committed to simple skincare routines without unnecessary packaging.

Get a feel for the brand with this bestsellers travel kit. It includes minis of the Grapefruit face cleanser, Vitamin E face moisturizer, Bergamot hand + body wash, Vitamin B5 body moisturizer, Peppermint shampoo and Cilantro conditioner.

Malin + Goetz bestsellers travel kit, $38

Andie

Andie

The founder of Andie Swim is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. Her body-inclusive swimwear boasts extended sizes and includes one-pieces for longer torsos, plus a choice of full-coverage or cheeky bottoms. Also find apparel and accessories.

The Mykonos one piece is one of Andie's bestsellers. It comes in eight colors and has a plunge neckline.

Andie The Mykonos one piece, $98

Jonathan Adler

Jonathan Adler

You've likely heard of iconic gay man Jonathan Adler's namesake home brand. Find furniture, pottery, bedding and so much more for your home from Jonathan Adler.

The eye-catching Caprice dining chair is a bestseller. It comes in two colors and has a round seat and backrest.

Jonathan Adler Caprice dining chair, $544 with code HELLOSUMMER (reduced from $725)

KimChi Chic Beauty

KimChi Chic Beauty

Drag queen Kim Chi knows a thing or two about makeup. Her beauty line includes eyeshadow palettes, powders, lipsticks and more. A percentage of the proceeds go to "LGBTQ mental health and suicide prevention."

The KimChi Chic Beauty Puff Puff Pass set and bake powder is a bestseller. It comes in nine colors and includes a cute powder puff.

KimChi Chic Beauty Puff Puff Pass set and bake powder, $19

