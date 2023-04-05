Last-minute gifts that still arrive in time for Easter
Easter is this Sunday, April 9. If you've waited until the last minute, don't worry: There are still Easter gifts you can order online now that will arrive in time.
Below, find last-minute gifts that still arrive in time for Easter from Amazon, Walmart and Saylor. They either arrive quickly, or you can pay to have their shipment expedited. Some of these Easter gifts for little ones are even on sale now. Find stuffed animals, games, dresses and more ahead.
Gund Easter bunny with basket plush
Looking for an adorable last-minute Easter gift idea? This 10-inch Easter Bunny plush by Gund comes with his own yellow chick basket filled with Easter eggs. It's on sale at Amazon now -- and it delivers in time for Easter Sunday with Amazon Prime.
This 4.8-star-rated plush is an Amazon exclusive.
Gund Easter bunny with basket plush, $20 (reduced from $27)
But our recommendations don't end there -- especially for people who love all things Easter. If you're shopping for baby, Gund has the perfect gift: Baby My First Easter Basket plush. The five-piece playset includes an Easter bunny, smiling carrot, Easter egg and yellow chick, all inside a plush 6-inch basket that says "My First Easter Basket."
Reviewers can't get enough of this Easter find.
"This is absolutely adorable!" an Amazon reviewer says. "I bought it for my granddaughter. Yes, it is small, but it is for a baby's first Easter. Each item inside the basket makes a noise. The bunny makes a bouncing sound, the carrot (makes) a crinkling noise, the egg squeaks and the chick rattles."
Gund Baby My First Easter Basket, $35
Saylor Malin children's dress
Surprise your little one with an adorable dress to wear on Easter. This 100% cotton dress from Saylor has a lily of the valley block print, ruffled straps and a tiered skirt. You can pay extra for expedited shipping.
Saylor Malin children's dress, $99
Best Easter deals at Amazon
Amazon is currently discounting toys from Play-Doh, Hasbro and more in time for Easter. They deliver quickly with Prime.
- Play-Doh Eggs 24-pack, $21 (reduced from $22)
- Chicken Easter egg shape matching toy for toddlers, $27
- Hasbro gaming Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Electronic LCD video game, $19 (reduced from $22)
- Nerf Minecraft toy sword, $25 (reduced from $28)
Best Easter deals at Walmart
Walmart has some great Easter deals to help you prepare for egg hunts and gatherings. Shop some of the best Easter deals at Walmart below. Depending on your location, they all could arrive before Easter.
- Pictionary Air game, $10 (reduced from $19)
- Nerf Mega XL Double Blaster, $10 (reduced from $30)
- Lego Classic Creative Fantasy Universe set, $60 (reduced from $90)
