How to watch today's NHL All-Star Game 2024: Starting time, livestream options, more

(L-R, Back to Front) Tomas Hertl #48 of the San Jose Sharks, David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins, Rasmus Dahlin #26 of the Buffalo Sabres, Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets, Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers, Nick Suzuki #14 of the Montreal Canadiens, Boone Jenner #38 of the Columbus Blue Jackets, (front) Robert Thomas #18 of the St. Louis Blues, Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers, Will Arnett, Leon Draisaitl #29 of the Edmonton Oilers and Sam Reinhart #13 of the Florida Panthers of Team McDavid participate in the Tim Horton's NHL All-Star Player Draft at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 1, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Hockey's best athletes are all in Toronto today for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. Four teams of NHL greats will participate, each with their own celebrity captain: Team Matthews (Toronto's Austin Matthews and singer Justin Bieber), Team McDavid (Edmonton's Connor McDavid and actor Will Arnett), Team MacKinnon (Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and singer Tate McRae) and Team Hughes (Vancouver's Quinn Hughes and singer Michael Bublé).

If you want to catch all the All-Star hockey action this Saturday, we've rounded up all your options for watching and live streaming the game.

How and when to watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT). The game will air on ABC and stream live on ESPN+, Sling TV and the other streaming platforms listed below.

How to watch the 2024 NHL All-Star game without cable



While most cable packages include ABC, it's easy to watch the game if ABC isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you have don't have cable TV that includes ABC, NBC, Fox or ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live sports this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the important games.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast sporting events at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to just about every live sporting event you'd want to watch. Packages include ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's game, all without a cable subscription. (Yes, you can watch Super Bowl LVIII on CBS with Fubo TV.) Note: CBS and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

To watch the game without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NHL hockey, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NFL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch the NHL All-Star game on ABC with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including local TV affiliates and popular cable channels. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

In addition to live streaming the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, ESPN+ offers exclusive live sports, original shows, a vast library of on-demand content (including the entire "30 For 30" series) and more. Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+:

Exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices in sports

Every Fight Night UFC event UFC PPV event (PPV events are subject to an additional charge.)



Soccer, including EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga

College sports including the Ivy League, Big Sky Conference and Atlantic A10 Conference

MLB and the World Series

Top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon

The PGA Tour and the Masters

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month, or save 15% when you pay annually ($110). ESPN+ is also currently offering a cost-saving bundle. Get ESPN+ (With Ads), Disney + (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads) for $14.99 per month.

Watch NHL hockey live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can watch the NHL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It received signals 360 degrees and delivers a high-quality picture in 4K, UHD and 1080 HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 16-foot digital coax cable. This Amazon best selling antenna is regularly priced around $23, but we've seen it for sale as low as $15.



