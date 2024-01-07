How to watch today's Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game: Livestream options, kickoff time

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Donovan Wilson #6 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Perry Knotts/Getty Images

It's the end of the NFL regular season, and everything is on the line for the Dallas Cowboys as they hit the road to face the Washington Commanders. With the NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in flux, this is a high-pressure, must-win game for the Cowboys. Keep reading for all the ways you can watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game today.

How and when to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game

The Week 18 NFL Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game will be played Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT). The game will air on Fox and stream on the services listed below.

How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game without cable

While most cable packages include Fox, it's easy to watch the game if Fox isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you have don't have cable TV that includes the NFL Network, NBC, ABC, Fox or ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NFL football this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the college football national championship game without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to college football, you'll have access to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV Pro Tier is priced at $75 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

Watch local NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified digital antenna can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It received signals 360 degrees and delivers a high-quality picture in 4K, UHD and 1080 HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 16-foot digital coax cable. This Amazon best selling antenna usually sells for around $23, but we've seen it priced as low as $15.

If you want to catch the game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Waiting for the game to start? Check out Amazon's new football fan shop



If you're waiting for today's game to begin, now is a great time to check out Amazon's new NFL Fan Shop. The Amazon NFL Fan Shop is filled to the brim with officially licensed fan gear: You'll find jerseys, team flags, T-shirts, hoodies and more, including tons of great deals for the NFL fan in your life. There are plenty of great deals live at Amazon, too, including some must-see holiday deals on TVs for watching football.

Tap the button below to head directly to the NFL Fan Shop page on Amazon and select your favorite team.

2023 NFL Season Week 18 Schedule



The 2023 NFL Season Week 18 schedule is below. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area. All times Eastern.

Saturday January 6, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Sunday January 7, 2024

Cleveland Brown vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. NY Giants, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

LA Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Storylines we're following in the 2023-2024 NFL season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images





Taylor Swift's NFL era: As the end of the 2023 NFL regular season nears, it's clear the biggest story of the 2023 NFL season was Taylor Swift (Travis Kelce, too). Swift's appearances at NFL stadiums including Lambeau, Gillette and Arrowhead sent Swifties of all ages into a frenzy that nearly overwhelmed the league itself. Football purists found the intrusion and Swift-related attention unnerving, but the pop sensation brought millions of new fans to the game. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be going strong, which means fans can expect to see Taylor herself in the stands of Kansas City Chiefs games as her schedule allows. Football fans may find it slightly annoying. But if the attention (and new audience) Taylor brought to professional NFL football just by showing up wasn't proof enough, it's Taylor's world and we're all just living in it -- one era at a time.

Is this the Cowboys year? Being a Dallas Cowboys fan requires a Texas-sized emotional commitment. Last season, fans gutted through quarterback Dak Prescott's winning record (not in a good way) of most interceptions thrown in the 2022-2023 season. Dak whittled his interceptions down this season and the Cowboys managed the unthinkable -- they toppled the mighty Philadelphia Eagles from their perch atop the NFC East in Week 14. But the Cowboys' 31-10 upset loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 is the kind of play that makes Cowboys fans weary. The Cowboys could go all the way to the Super Bowl this season, but it won't be without taking Cowboys fans on an emotional rollercoaster best left at an amusement park.

Good morning, Baltimore. Many hours of NFL sports broadcasts over recent years has been dedicated to arguing the talents (or lack thereof) of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Lamar has always been a dynamic scrambler out of the pocket and this season is no different. Lamar is poised to have the best season of his career with MVP chants following him (again) at every turn. The Ravens might not get the hype of the Chiefs or Eagles, but they're establishing themselves a Super Bowl contender and Lamar is already making a case to turn those MVP chants into reality. If you don't mind being called a "bandwagon" by the teenager in your life, there's never been a better time to jump on the Ravens bandwagon. We won't tell and neither should you