How to watch today's Brazil vs. U.S. men's Olympic basketball game today: Livestream options, Team USA info, more

Anthony Edwards of United States during the Men's Basketball Group Phase - Group C game between Serbia and the United States on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 28, 2024 in Lille, France. Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images

Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Steph Curry and the entire Team USA men's basketball roster are one game closer to gold. Olympic men's basketball competition moves on to the knockout round today with Brazil taking on the U.S. men's team.

Keep reading to find out when and how to watch the Brazil vs. U.S. Olympic men's basketball game today.

How and when to watch the Brazil vs. U.S. men's Olympic basketball game

The Brazil vs. U.S. men's Olympic basketball game will be played on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) The game will air on USA Network, and stream on Peacock and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Brazil vs. US Olympic men's basketball game without cable

If your cable company doesn't carry USA Network and the channels carrying the 2024 Summer Olympics, or you don't have a cable subscription, it's easy to watch the Olympic basketball if those channels aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

In addition to major sporting events like the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock offers its subscribers live-streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC and sports airing on USA Network. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $8 per month. An annual plan is available for $80 per year (best value). You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock's Olympic coverage will include "multi-view" options in which fans can curate their viewing journey, choosing the Olympic events they are most interested in watching.

Peacock will air exclusive coverage of PGA Tour events, Olympic trials and Paris Olympics 2024 events.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows, plus original programming such as the award-winning reality show "The Traitors."

For streaming the Paris Olympics -- and for streaming all the must-watch college football and NFL games to follow this fall -- we like Sling TV. The cable TV replacement option is currently offering half off every pricing tier (offers may vary).

You can get your first month of Sling Blue tier for $22.50 (regularly $45), which includes your local NBC station. You also get access to E! and USA Network (including 400 hours of Olympics programming on USA in 4K resolution). We suggest leveling up your coverage to the Sling Orange + Blue tier, which includes your local network affiliates plus ESPN, TNT, TBS and other popular cable channels, all for $30 for your first month of service (regularly $60). A Sports Extra add-on is available ($15 per month) with 19 sports-centric channels, including Golf Channel, Big Ten Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network and Tennis Channel.

The streamer has a new prepaid offering for football season called Sling TV Season Pass. You can get four months of the Orange + Blue tier, plus the Sports Extra add-on, for $219. That's a savings of $81 over the usual price.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (19 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

You can also catch Team USA Men's basketball airing on network TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to network-aired sports like the Tour de France, and almost every NFL game next season. Packages include the live feed of sports and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just the Summer Olympics- all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Olympic events, you'll have access to NFL football, Fubo offers NCAA college sports, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, for an extra $10 per month.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

You can watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live with Fubo's lookback feature.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network and Golf Channel.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch Team USA men's basketball and more top-tier sports coverage, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Golf Channel. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games and every NFL game on every network next season with Hulu + Live TV, plus exclusive live regular season NFL games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Olympics 2024: Men's basketball knockout stage schedule

Lebron James #6, Kevin Durant #7, Anthony Davis #14 of Team United States look on during a Men's basketball group phase-group C game between the United States and Puerto Rico on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 03, 2024 in Lille, France. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Below is the schedule for the knockout stage of men's basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

All time Eastern

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Germany vs. Greece , 5 a.m., E!, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com

, 5 a.m., E!, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com Serbia vs. Australia , 8:30 a.m., USA Network, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com

France vs. Canada , Noon, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Team USA vs. Brazil, 3:30 p.m., USA Network, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com

Semifinals

Aug. 8 : TBD vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com

Aug. 8: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m.; USA Network, Universo, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com

Medal round

Aug. 10 : Bronze medal game, 5 a.m.- 7 a.m. (USA Network, replay at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network)

: Bronze medal game, 5 a.m.- 7 a.m. (USA Network, replay at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network) Aug 10: Gold medal game, 3:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. (USA Network, replay at midnight on USA Network)

Who is on the Team USA Basketball roster at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

12 NBA players are on the USA men's basketball roster with a combined 10 Olympic gold medals between them. Kevin Durant has won three gold medals, while LeBron James is Team USA's all-time leading scorer (not to mention his two gold medals). Bam Adebayo (2020), Devin Booker (2020), Anthony Davis (2012), Jrue Holiday (2020) and Jayson Tatum (2020) are each gold medal winners as well.

Team USA men's basketball roster:

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

(Miami Heat) Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

(Phoenix Suns) Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

(Golden State Warriors) Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

(Los Angeles Lakers) Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

(Phoenix Suns) Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

(Minnesota Timberwolves) Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

(Philadelphia 76ers) Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

(Indiana Pacers) Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics)

(Boston Celtics) LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers )

(Los Angeles Lakers Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

(Boston Celtics) Derrick White (Boston Celtics)

When was the last time the U.S. men's basketball team won gold?

Team USA took home the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games after defeating France in the final. It was Team USA's fourth consecutive men's basketball gold medal.