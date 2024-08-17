How to watch today's Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens game: NFL preseason streaming info, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Week 2 of the 2024-5 NFL preseason is here, including the Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens game. While the Ravens once dominated the preseason, they lost in Week 1 to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Ravens hope to find their footing today as they face the Falcons.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch today's Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens game, and the only way to watch the game's national broadcast.

How and when to watch today's Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL preseason game

The Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL preseason game will be played on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 at noon ET (9 a.m. PT). The NFL preseason game will stream on NFL+ (nationwide), and will air locally on the following channels:

Atlanta, GA: Fox



Baltimore: NBC

Washington D.C.: ABC

York/Lancaster/Harrisburg, PA: NBC



Roanoke, VA: CW

Richmond, VA: CW

Norfolk, VA: MyNetworkTV

Delmarva area: ABC

You can stream the game's local broadcast via Sling TV.

How and when to watch the Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens game without cable

If you don't live in the Baltimore or Atlanta media market, the only way to watch today's Falcons vs. Ravens game is with NFL+. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you want to catch today's game live, and all the other NFL games happening this preseason, check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to all NFL games happening this preseason -- even out-of-market games -- on all supported devices. The streaming service also offers access to NFL Network on all supported devices.

To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market, on any supported device (including TV).

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

It includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

You can watch every NFL game airing on network TV on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

