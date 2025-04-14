Kyren Lacy, ex-LSU receiver, died in apparent suicide during pursuit, police say

Former LSU receiver Kyren Lacy, 24, died in an apparent suicide in his car while being pursued by authorities in Houston, according to a report released Sunday by the Harrison County sheriff's office in Texas. Lacy already was facing criminal charges stemming from a fatal car accident in Louisiana last December that had clouded his NFL prospects.

The sheriff's office said there were first called out to a weapons disturbance by a relative saying Lacy had been involved in a verbal argument with her and that he had discharged a firearm into the ground. Responding officers learned that he had fled the scene in a vehicle and, about 20 minutes later, a "Constable's Office unit spotted Lacy and attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle. Lacy then fled and a vehicle pursuit took place spanning several miles," ending when his vehicle crashed.

Kyren Lacy #2 of the LSU Tigers is seen in a Nov. 23, 2024 file photo taken at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Gus Stark/LSU/University Images/Getty

The constables, "upon attempting to take Lacy into custody and remove him from the vehicle, discovered he had suffered what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the sheriff's office said in its report, adding that Lacy was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We're saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU football student-athlete Kyren Lacy," LSU said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing."

Lacy, who led LSU in touchdowns receiving with nine last season, had declared for this month's NFL draft. But his draft stock plummeted after his alleged involvement in an accident in that killed a 78-year-old man in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana.

Lacy, who was from Thibodaux, Louisiana, allegedly was driving recklessly — speeding and passing in a no-passing zone — when a motorist who was swerving to avoid Lacy's Dodge Charger crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Herman Hall of Thibodaux, who was involved in a head-on crash, died after being transported to a hospital, a state police report said.

Authorities with State Police Troop C in Gray, Louisiana, said Lacy fled the scene of the accident without calling for help. Lacy was booked with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle.

CBS affiliate WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge reported that the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said Lacy had died a day before a grand jury was set to start hearing evidence on his alleged involvement in the fatal crash.

In a statement to WAFB, Lacy's lawyer stressed that the Lafourche Parish District Attorney had not formally charged him.

"Kyren was a young man with immense promise, and he was crushed under the weight of an irresponsible and prejudiced process," the lawyer said. "There was never a presumption of innocence which was exemplified by the NFL pulling his draft card over mere accusations without affording him the slightest chance to defend himself. The pressure and perception likely became unbearable."

Kyren Lacy of the LSU Tigers participates in drills during LSU Pro Day at LSU Football Indoor Practice Facility, March 26, 2025, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Tyler Kaufman/Getty

Lacy played in 12 games for LSU last season and was second on the team in catches with 58 and yards receiving with 866.

He declared for the NFL draft just days after the accident and did not play in LSU's victory over Baylor in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31.

If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, there is help. In the U.S., call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or visit 988lifeline.org. In the U.K., call Samaritans at 116123.