Watch CBS News
U.S.

Prize money at the Masters golf tournament goes up by $1 million

/ AP

2025 Masters Golf Tournament underway
Scottie Scheffler looking to become back-to-back Masters champion 01:13

The Masters has raised its prize money by $1 million for this year, making the total purse $21 million with $4.2 million going to the winner.

The winner also gets something he might find more valuable: a Masters green jacket.

Scottie Scheffler won $3.6 million last year.

The Masters will pay $52,920 to 50th place and incrementally less to the other three players below that who made the cut.

The Masters also pays professionals $25,000 even if they miss the cut. The U.S. Open last year began paying professionals $10,000 if they missed the cut.

Prize money at the four majors has been increasing in small amounts over the last several years. Ten years ago, Jordan Spieth earned $1.8 million for his Masters victory when the total prize fund was $10 million.

The Players Championship remains the richest tournament with a $25 million purse, with $4.5 million won by Rory McIlroy last month. The PGA Tour goes to the RBC Heritage in South Carolina next week with a $20 million purse ($3.6 million for the winner) as a signature event.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.