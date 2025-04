U.S. stock futures rise despite confusion over Trump tariff exemption for electronics U.S. stock futures are pointing up after talk from the Trump administration on potential exemptions for some electronics from China. However, President Trump said in a post on Truth Social that no one was "getting off the hook." CBS News correspondent Natalie Brand has the latest on tariffs, and Business Insider deputy editor Akin Oyedele discusses how tech companies are navigating the uncertainty.