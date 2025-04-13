Wisconsin teen charged with parents' murders is accused in extremist Trump assassination plot

A Wisconsin teenager charged in the deaths of his parents faces wider allegations that he killed them to "obtain the financial means" to assassinate President Trump and overthrow the government, according to a recently unsealed federal warrant. Additionally, the warrant accuses the teen of aligning himself with racist, extremist neo-Nazi ideology and calling for violence as a way to "save the white race."

Nikita Casap, 17, was charged last month by Waukesha County authorities with several alleged offenses related to the deaths of his mother, Tatiana Casap, and his stepfather, Donald Mayer. The charges include two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of hiding a corpse, theft of property over $10,000, and two counts of misappropriating identification to obtain money. Authorities allege the teenager fatally shot the couple at their home outside Milwaukee in February and lived with the decomposing bodies for weeks before fleeing with $14,000 cash, passports and the family dog. He was arrested last month in Kansas.

Casap, in custody at the Waukesha County jail on a $1 million bond, is due in court next month to enter a plea. County prosecutors have offered a glimpse of the federal allegations, which were outlined in an FBI warrant unsealed Friday. The teenager has not entered pleas on any of the charges brought against him, according to court records.

Federal authorities accuse Casap of planning his parents' murders, buying a drone and explosives, and sharing his plans with others, including a Russian speaker, who was not identified in court documents but allegedly conversed with Casap in direct messages on the Telegram app. Casap's intentions are allegedly detailed in a three-page antisemitic manifesto praising Adolf Hitler, which FBI agents found in images saved on Casap's phone that appeared to be screengrabs, according to the warrant filed at the federal court in Milwaukee. Excerpts from the manifesto, which are included in the warrant, mention "getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president," things the document says prompted the teenager's desire to spur governmental collapse.

"As to why, specifically Trump I think it's obvious," Casap wrote in one excerpt from the manifesto. "By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos. And not only that, but it will further bring into the public the idea that assassinations and accelerating the collapse are possible things to do."

The warrant also contains excerpts from Casap's writings that call for the killings of "politicians and billionaires" who are Jewish, in addition to passages from his communications on TikTok and the Telegram messenger app.

"Casap appears to have written a manifesto calling for the assassination of the President of the United States. He was in touch with other parties about his plan to kill the President and overthrow the government of the United States," the search warrant says. "The killing of his parents appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carrying out his plan."

In court, prosecutors alleged Casap was in touch with a person who speaks Russian and shared a plan to flee to Ukraine. Referencing Telegram messages between Casap and the Russian speaker, whose mobile phone number is Ukrainian, the federal warrant also referenced an interview with one of Casap's classmates, who told authorities that Casap said "he was in contact with a male in Russia via Telegram and they were planning to overthrow the government of the United States and assassinate President Trump." It was unclear from the warrant where exactly the Russian speaker was located.

Federal prosecutors alleged Casap's manifesto outlined his reasons for wanting to kill Trump and included ideas about how he would live in Ukraine.

Authorities found Casap in Kansas with money, passports, a car and the family's dog.

Phone and online messages seeking comment were left Sunday for Casap's public defender, Nicole Ostrowski. In court last month, she moved to dismiss some of the charges against her client, including theft, arguing that prosecutors had not laid out their case. She's also noted her client's age during court proceedings.

"He is young, he is still in high school," she said on March 12.

County authorities also charged Casap with hiding a corpse, theft and misappropriating identification to obtain money.

Officers found the bodies of Tatiana Casap, 35; and Mayer, 51, on Feb. 28. Family members requested a well-being check after Mayer didn't report for work and Nikita Casap skipped school for about two weeks.

Authorities believe the parents were killed weeks earlier. Prosecutors said in court that the couple's bodies were so badly decomposed that they had to be identified through dental records.