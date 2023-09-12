CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Head Coach Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces looks on during the game against the Washington Mystics on Aug. 31, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

Twenty years ago the Los Angeles Sparks won back-to-back championships. No WNBA franchise has yet to repeat the Sparks' feat, though this year, the top seeded Las Vegas Aces have a shot to do exactly that.

In her first year as the Aces coach, former San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon won the 2022 WNBA championship. Hammon has one of the best guard trios in WNBA history on her roster --that's Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young. Hammon also has three-time MVP A'Ja Wilson on her side. If there's ever a year the Aces can take over where the Sparks left off, it's this year. But first, they'll have to get by Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and the NY Liberty.

We can't wait to watch the WNBA playoffs. Here's how you can join in and watch, too.

How to watch the 2023 WNBA playoffs

The 2023 WNBA playoffs begin on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) when the Connecticut Sun host the Minnesota Lynx. That game will air on ESPN2. All other WNBA playoff games will air on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC.

This year, ABC and ESPN will air up to 27 WNBA playoff games. While most cable packages include ESPN and ABC, it's easy to watch the WNBA playoffs even if ESPN and ABC aren't included in your cable subscription, or if you don't have cable at all.

If you have don't have cable TV that includes NBC, ABC, Fox or ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live WNBA coverage this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to any WNBA games airing on ESPN or ABC (where available), NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Upgrade to Sling TV's Sports Extra package

Sling TV has a new offering for 2023 called Sports Extra. This souped-up package is designed for basketball fans and also terrific for NFL and college football super-fans, with access to NFL Redzone, ESPN, NFL, SEC, ACC, PAC 12, Big10 and Longhorn Networks.

There's a great deal on Sling TV Sports Extra going on right now: You can get five months of Sling TV Orange + Blue + Sports Extra for $274. That works out to just $55 per month, an even better price than subscribing to just the $60 per month Orange + Blue plan. It's the most cost-effective way to stream most NFL games this year.

You can learn more about Sling TV and Sports Extra by tapping the button below.

Watch the 2023 WNBA playoffs with FuboTV



You can also catch the playoffs on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every WNBA game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more all of your favorite sports without having to pay for cable TV.

To watch the WNBA playoffs without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer.

Bonus for NFL fans: Fox, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too. In addition to WNBA basketball and NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Watch the 2023 WNBA playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the WNBA with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every aired playoff game with Hulu + Live TV. You can also catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $70 per month.

Watch WNBA playoffs live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the WNBA playoff games aired on ABC on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, FOX and PBS. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal – or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a staggering monthly fee. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified HDTV antenna, claims to have a 50-mile range and offers 36 channels. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Said one Amazon customer, "When the price of this antenna dropped to $50, it was competitively priced with what you would find on the shelves at your local Radio Shack. If you're considering this product, you're probably already questioning your cable television bill and are looking around for a cheap way to get the Big 3 plus Fox and PBS. This antenna delivered that for us right out of the box."





2023 WNBA playoff schedule: Round 1



The 2023 WNBA playoffs Round 1 schedule is below. All times listed ET.

Eight teams move on to the playoffs. Each first-round matchup will be a best-of-three series that follows a 2-1 format -- the higher-seeded team hosts Game's 1 and 2 while the lower-seeded team will host Game 3 if necessary. The semifinal round and the WNBA Finals will be a best-of-five series.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun, 8:00 p.m. (ESPN2)



Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces, 10.00 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Sept. 15

Washington Mystics vs. NY Liberty, 7:30 pm. (ESPN2)

Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings Game, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday, Sept. 17

Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces, 3:00 p.m. (ABC)

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Washington Mystics vs. NY Liberty, 7:00 pm. (ESPN)

Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings, 9:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx,TBD (ESPN)

Las Vegas Aces Game vs. Chicago Sky, TBD (ESPN)

Friday, Sept. 22

Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream, TBD (ESPN2)

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx, TBD (ESPN2)

