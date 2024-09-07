How to watch the Tennessee Tech vs. Georgia NCAA college football game today: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jalon Walker #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Tennessee Tech vs. Georgia Bulldogs NCAA college football game will be played today. The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs come into today's game following a Week 1 victory, while the Golden Eagles will try to bounce back from a loss in Week 1.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the Tennessee Tech vs. Georgia game, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the Tennessee Tech vs. Georgia game

The Tennessee Tech vs. Georgia game will be played on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT). The college football game will live stream exclusively on ESPN+.

How and when to watch the Tennessee Tech vs. Georgia game without cable

You'l need a subscription to ESPN+ to watch today's Tennessee Tech vs. Georgia game. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

Watch the Tennessee Tech vs. Georgia game on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream some college football games this year. ESPN+ is ESPN's subscription streaming platform, which offers coverage of some of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's WNBA games, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ subscribers may purchase UFC PPV events and access the platform's vast archive of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 catalog, game replays and select ESPN films.

ESPN+ offers exclusive live sports, original shows, and a vast library of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 series and more. Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+:

Exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices in sports.

Every Fight Night UFC event UFC PPV event (PPV events are subject to an additional charge).



Soccer including EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

College sports including the Ivy League, Big Sky Conference and Atlantic A10 Conference.

MLB and the World Series.

Top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The PGA Tour and the Masters.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming. An ESPN+ subscription costs $11 per month. Or save 15% when you pay annually ($110).

Waiting for the game to start? Check out Amazon's college football fan shop



If you're anxiously waiting for today's game to begin, now is a great time to check out Amazon's college football fan shop. The Amazon College Fan Shop is filled to the brim with officially licensed fan gear: You'll find jerseys, team flags, T-shirts, hoodies and more, including tons of great gear for the football fan in your life. There are plenty of great deals awaiting you at Amazon, too, including some must-see deals on TVs for watching sports.

Tap the button below to head directly to the College Fan Shop page on Amazon and select your favorite team.

What is the Georgia Bulldogs current team ranking?

The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 1 out of 134 teams, according to our sister site CBS Sports.

What is the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles current team ranking?

The Golden Eagles are currently unranked out of 134 teams, according to CBS Sports.

When is the 2024 NCAA college football championship game?

The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 20, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.



